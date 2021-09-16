Harmilan Bains breaks national record, set sights on sub-4-minute timing

Indian athlete Harmilan Bains scorched the tracks at the National Open Athletics Championships in Warangal, Telangana, on Thursday (September 16). She broke a 19-year-old national record in the women’s 1,500m event by clocking 4:05.39.

Sunita Rani Busan held the national record in the women’s 1,500m event with a time of 4:06.03, set in 2002.

Chanda of Delhi (4:18.24) and KM Deeksha of Madhya Pradesh (4:21.34) completed the podium behind Bains.

Although she emerged with a record, it was a case of so near, yet so far for Harmilan Bains as she missed out on the qualification mark for the 2022 World Championships by a whisker. The qualification mark for the World Championships is 4:04.20. However, an elated Harmilan Bains, who endured a horrid couple of months after failing to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, squatted on the tracks and gave a prayer after her win.

One of the middle-distance runners to watch out for in the future, Harmilan Bains, speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda from Warangal, said she was happy to break the national record but added that she had more in sight. Bains said:

“I did not think about the record. I just wanted to win this race and get back to form. My target is to get below the 4:01 mark. I was not completely prepared getting into this tournament. I only did some speed workouts for a week before this event. However, my coach was confident that I would do very well here.”

A strength-based runner, Harmilan Bains was initially unsure of competing at the Open Nationals and set her sights on the 2022 season after failing to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. The hot and sultry conditions of Patiala did not suit Harmilan Bains and the middle-distance runner took to the Himalayan region of Himachal Pradesh to train. She said:

“During the lockdown, there were no grounds that were open in Punjab and soon I shifted to Himachal Pradesh. I thank the authorities there for giving me permission to train in Himachal Pradesh. The training there has helped me as the conditions were conducive for my style.”

Harmilan Bains looking at greener pastures

Harmilan Bains during a training session.

Indian athletes training abroad for better conditions and facilities has been the norm for some time now and Harmilan Bains is also looking at the same route.

“I am looking at Canada as an option to train. It is a place where plenty of resources are available. I am also on the lookout for sponsors. I have relatives there and it makes it easy for me to gain access to facilities in Canada.”

"The Queen," as Harmilan Bains is known on social media, has set her sights on the prestigious Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. She has also set personal targets for herself, which include achieving the sub-4-minute mark.

“I am looking to breach the 4-minute mark. That is my target. I am working towards it with some subtle changes in my diet and training routine. I have set my sights on qualifying and doing well at the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. A training stint abroad would help me a lot in achieving my targets.”

With ambitious targets set in mind, Harmilan Bains is one of the Indian athletes to look out for in the upcoming season.

