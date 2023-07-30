Harmilan Bains shines at Birmingham University Grand Prix 2023 Athletics Meet

Harmilan Bains, an Indian middle-distance runner, demonstrated her athletic ability at the Birmingham University Grand Prix 2023 by finishing second in the women's 1500m race.

The 25-year-old athlete completed the race in an impressive time of 4:11.85. Her national record of 4:05.39 was set in Warangal during the 2021 season.

The event was won by local runner Niamh Bridson Hubbard who ran a career-best time of 4:11.13. Amy-Eloise Markovc of the United Kingdom finished third, clocking a respectable time of 4:12.70. There were 13 highly talented competitors in this World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger event.

Harmilan Bain's tale of grit and glory

Harmilan Bains' road to this astounding performance demonstrates her hard work and determination. She triumphantly returned to the track last year after missing the 2022 Commonwealth Games and World Athletics Championships due to knee surgery.

Undaunted, she began her return to competitive running at Loughborough and Manchester meets in May, displaying her dedication to the sport.

Harmilan Bains at the 60th National Open Championship 2021 (Image via SAI Media)

Her impressive comeback was evident at the Indian championships in Bhubaneswar, where she qualified for the highly anticipated Asian Games 2023 in both the 800m and 1500m. She ran the 1500m in 4:08.50 seconds, firmly establishing herself as one of India's best middle-distance runners.

Bains' unwavering pursuit of success led her to practice extensively in Europe, mainly in Manchester, under the guidance of her instructor, Yunis Khan. This rigorous training has likely contributed to her outstanding track performance.

Despite her impressive performances, Bains' timings this year came just short of the qualifying criteria for direct entry into the World Athletics Championships. The qualifying time for the women's 1500m in Budapest has been set at a difficult 4:03.50.

With the qualification period concluding on July 30, only 56 entries for the women's 1500m event will be permitted, either through fulfilling the qualification criteria or through world rankings.

Lili Das of India, ranked No. 200 in the world, now leads the pack of Indian competitors in the women's 1500m, closely followed by KM Deeksha and KM Chanda.

Harmilan Bains' career as a middle-distance runner displays her everlasting dedication to the sport and ambition to succeed on the international level. While she fell just short of her personal best time, her steady achievements and determination bode well for her future in Indian athletics.

As Harmilan Bains continues to strive for greatness, the nation looks forward to seeing her attain even greater heights in the field of middle-distance running. With her tremendous talent and unwavering dedication, Harmilan is clearly a rising star in Indian athletics.