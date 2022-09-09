"He was already a diamond, now a diamond league champion"- Twitter hails 2022 Diamond League Champion Neeraj Chopra's historic feat

Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra was crowned the 2022 Diamond League champion at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich late on Thursday, September 8.

The incredible Neeraj hurled the spear to a distance of 88.44m to bring home the 2022 Diamond League title, India's first ever champion in the tournament.

He is meant to script history. The man of many firsts for India continued his supremacy on the field to hold the golden standard of Indian athletics high and intact.

India waited with bated breath to end its years-long dry spell for a medal in athletics at the Olympics. However, Neeraj took charge and since then there has been no looking back.

It wasn't an ideal start for Neeraj Chopra on the big day. A subpar throw below 80m is why the Olympic Champion stepped over the line for a foul to be recorded. Hence, by the end of the first round, Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch took the lead with a 84.15m throw.

Neeraj bounced back with a solid throw of 88.44m in his second attempt to occupy the top spot. The signature no-look celebration after the throw meant it was a solid throw.

In his third attempt, the 24-year-old cleared a distance of 88m to maintain the lead. A dissatisfied Neeraj gave a thumbs up to the camera after a 86.11m throw in his fourth attempt, and 87m in his fifth attempt to eventually lead the points table as his rivals Julian Weber and Vadlejch struggled to hit the mark.

Weber and Vadlejch registered fouls on their sixth and final attempt. Neeraj, who was already in the lead unbothered, cleared a distance of 83.60m in his last attempt to win the Diamond League title.

Twitterati proud of Neeraj Chopra's consecutive historic achievements

Congratulatory messages poured in for the man who heralded a new era in Indian athletics.

Here are some Twitter reactions:

#NeerajChopra #ZurichDL Sadly not many Indians are even aware of what Neeraj Chopra is bringing home tonight and the relevance of Diamond League.

The roar after the throw...the no look celebration...the raised hand...and the roar after the javelin lands...trademark #NeerajChopra

Agression, passion, humbleness, hardwork = Neeraj Chopra. Sports inspiration everyone was looking for in a sport else than cricket. 🇮🇳#NeerajChopra

- Silver medal at the World Championships 🥈

- Two personal bests in less than 3 months

- A podium finish in all six events he competed in 2022



What a year for Olympic champion #NeerajChopra
- 1st Indian to win the Diamond League title 💎
- Silver medal at the World Championships 🥈
- Two personal bests in less than 3 months
- A podium finish in all six events he competed in 2022

DiamondLeagueFinal and create a history

well done golden boy Neeraj Chopra



Real Kohinoor of India 🇮🇳 #NeerajChopra is won the diamond 💎 DiamondLeagueFinal and create a history well done golden boy Neeraj Chopra #ZurichDL

#ZurichDL #DiamondLeagueFinal With a throw of 88.44 meters in the second round, India's golden boy #NeerajChopra clinches his maiden Diamond League Finals title. He had qualified for the Finals in 2017 and 2018 but finished 7th and 4th respectively.

