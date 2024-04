High Jumper Anil Sarvesh Kushare to compete in Mt SAC Relays from April 17 to 20

Anil Sarvesh Kushare will be the only Indian athlete in action at the 64th Annual Mt. SAC Relays in the United States of America from April 17 to 20. He will compete in the men's High Jump event and is among the 16 athletes competing.

The 16 athletes competing in the event are Aaron Antoine, Eric Chatten, Dorian Curry, Kamyren Garrett, Marcus Gelpi, Aiden Grout, Sam Hurley, Kyle Jankans, Tony Jones, Sarvesh Kushare, Django Lovett, Devon Richardson, Kyle Rollins, Nick Ross, Noel Vanderzee, and Kyren Washington.

List of all events at Mt. SAC Relays 2024

Women's Collegiate Division Runnings Events

Women 100m Dash - 71 athletes Women 200m Dash - 92 athletes Women 400m Dash - 50 athletes Women 800m Run - 19 athletes Women 1500m Run - 19 athletes Women 100m Hurdles - 43 athletes Women 400m Hurdles - 38 athletes Women 4x100m Relay - 14 teams Women 4x400m Relay - 13 teams

Women’s Collegiate Division Field Events

Women High Jump - 25 athletes Women Pole Vault - 34 athletes Women Long Jump - 49 athletes Women Triple Jump - 32 athletes Women Shot Put - 32 athletes Women Discus Throw - 30 athletes Women Hammer Throw - 32 athletes Women Javelin Throw - 16 athletes

Women’s Elite Division Running Events

Women 100m Dash - 22 athletes Women 200m Dash - 23 athletes Women 400m Dash - 16 athletes Women 800m Run - 16 athletes Women 1500m Run - 24 athletes Women 5000m Run - 29 athletes Women 10000m Run - 16 athletes Women 100m Hurdles - 18 athletes Women 400m Hurdles - 16 athletes Women 3000m Steeplechase - 28 athletes Women 4x100m Relay - 16 teams Women 4x400m Relay - 17 teams

Women’s Elite Division Field Events

Women High Jump - 11 athletes Women Pole Vault - 13 athletes Women Long Jump - 12 athletes Women Triple Jump - 13 athletes Women Shot Put - 14 athletes Women Discus Throw - 14 athletes Women Hammer Throw - 14 athletes Women Javelin Throw - 13 athletes Women Heptathlon - 21 athletes

Men's Collegiate Division Runnings Events

Men 100m Dash - 51 athletes Men 200m Dash - 75 athletes Men 400m Dash - 69 athletes Men 800m Run - 25 athletes Men 1500m Run - 21 athletes Men 110m Hurdles - 32 athletes Men 400m Hurdles - 41 athletes Men 3000m Steeplechase - 12 athletes Men 4x100m Relay - 16 teams Men 4x400m Relay - 19 teams

Men’s Collegiate Division Field Events

Men High Jump - 37 athletes Men Pole Vault - 33 athletes Men Long Jump - 42 athletes Men Triple Jump - 25 athletes Men Shot Put - 27 athletes Men Discus Throw - 36 athletes Men Hammer Throw - 35 athletes Men Javelin Throw - 12 athletes

Men’s Elite Division Running Events

Men 100m Dash - 26 athletes Men 200m Dash - 24 athletes Men 400m Dash - 17 athletes Men 800m Run - 26 athletes Men 1500m Run - 31 athletes Men 5000m Run - 49 athletes Men 10000m Run - 27 athletes Men 110m Hurdles - 17 athletes Men 400m Hurdles - 16 athletes Men 3000m Steeplechase - 26 athletes Men 4x100m Relay - 8 teams Men 4x400m Relay - 16 teams

Men’s Elite Division Field Events

Men High Jump - 16 athletes Men Pole Vault - 11 athletes Men Pole Vault Invite B - 14 athletes Men Long Jump - 13 athletes Men Triple Jump - 13 athletes Men Shot Put - 13 athletes Men Discus Throw - 13 athletes Men Hammer Throw - 12 athletes Men Javelin Throw - 13 athletes Men Decathlon - 27 athletes