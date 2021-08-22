Hima Das lauds Priya Mohan for finishing fourth in women's 400m final at World Athletics Championships

One of India’s top sprinters, Hima Das heaped praise on U20 athlete Priya Mohan after the 18-year-old finished fourth in the women’s 400m final at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday. The youngster also clocked a personal best of 52.77s.

The margin was slim between third and fourth place, with Kenya's Sylvia Chelangat pipping Priya Mohan by 0.54s to finish third.

Nigeria’s Uko Imaobong finished first to secure the gold medal while Poland’s Kornelia Lesiewicz finished second and Chelangat completed the podium.

Priya Mohan looked set to continue where she left off at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Patiala in June when she recorded her then-best time of 53.29s.

Star athlete Hima Das was all praise for the young Priya Mohan and termed it a "great start." Taking to social media, Hima Das tweeted:

“Amazing finish by Priya Mohan with 52.77s time with 4th position in the Women's 400m finals of #WorldAthleticsU20 Great start Priya, this is just a beginning and long way to go.”

Amazing finish by Priya Mohan with 52.77s time with 4th position in the Women’s 400m finals of #WorldAthleticsU20 Great start Priya, this is just a beginning and long way to go. pic.twitter.com/2QEHwAyDxT — Hima (mon jai) (@HimaDas8) August 21, 2021

﻿Hima Das’ historic moment

It was at the World U20 Championships where star sprinter Hima Das also announced herself on the world stage, creating history when she won the gold medal in 2018.

Hima Das clocked 51.46s and became the first Indian sprinter to win a gold medal at an international track event.

Good Run Priya, well done.



Priya Mohan of #India clocked her Personal Best time of 52.77s in girls 400m final & finished fourth at #WorldAthleticsU20



But she is not coming empty handed from #Nairobi, she had helped India secure a bronze medal in 4*400m mixed relay on day 1. pic.twitter.com/hvypkoUZXw — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 21, 2021

Amit Khatri overcomes adversities

Earlier, on Saturday, India's Amit Khatri bravely overcame breathing difficulties to win a silver medal in the men's 10km race walk event. It was India's second medal in the Championships after the bronze won by the 4x400m mixed relay team on Wednesday.

Khatri kept pace with the leading group for much of the competition and took the lead at the 9km mark. He clocked 42:17.94 to finish behind Kenya's Heristone Wanyonyi (41:10.84).

