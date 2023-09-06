Hima Das provisionally suspended by NADA for whereabout failures

Indian athlete Hima Das has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) on Tuesday, September 2. According to the sources the suspension was handed out for three whereabouts failures in 12 months.

The sprinter from Assam isn't part of India's upcoming Asian Games event in Hangzhou, China due to an injury she sustained earlier in the year.

While confirming the charges leveled against Das, an Indian team official told news agency PTI on the conditions of anonymity:

"Yes, she has committed three whereabout failures in one year period and so she has been provisionally suspended by the NADA."

Hima will face a maximum ban of two years, however, it can be reduced to one year subject to the degree of the sprinter's fault.

Why is Hima Das provisionally suspended by NADA?

According to the World Athletics Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), any type of combination of three whereabouts failures - filing failure and/or missed test - within a period of 12 months constitutes an anti-doping rule violation.

The athletes, who are part of the Registered Testing Pool (RTP), must provide the full address for their overnight location, which includes the name and full address of the location where they train, work, or conduct other regular scheduled activities.

RTP athletes must also identify a 60-minute window and location for every day of the quarter when they must be available for testing. Failure to adhere to the whereabouts or testing obligations will consequently turn into a whereabouts failure.

Details of Das' whereabouts failure remain unknown. She has been enduring a lower back problem in the last few years, with Indian athletics coach Radhakrishnan Nair stating that the sprinter suffered a hamstring injury.

Hima missed the Federation Cup in Ranchi in May and the National Inter-State Championship, which was the final event for the Asian Games selection, in June in Bhubaneswar.