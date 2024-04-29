Hima Das set to return after NADA panel clears suspension

Star Indian sprinter Hima Das is set to return at the Indian Grand Prix 1 in Bengaluru after the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) granted her approval following her suspension for three whereabouts failures within a year.

According to reports, Hima Das’ name has been included in the women’s 200m race entry list for the upcoming campaign in Bengaluru, which will be her comeback event to competitive athletics.

Known for her exceptional speed, the Indian sprinter from Assam faced a provisional suspension by the NADA panel last year due to these three violations. Nevertheless, the most recent hearing by the NADA panel gave her the green signal to compete again.

Notably, Hima Das secured a silver medal in the 400m individual event at the Jakarta Asian Games in 2018 and gave her best in helping India win two gold medals in women's 4x400m and mixed 4x400m relay.

Earlier in the 2018 World U20 Championships, she bagged a gold medal in the 400m race event in Tampere, Finland.

Hima Das’ journey was marred by constant injuries

Regrettably, Hima Das suffered multiple injury setbacks, including a persistent lower-back problem and a hamstring injury since April 2023, which resulted in the athlete frequently missing out the competitive racing in the past.

Furthermore, she was ruled out of the Asian Games 2023 due to her injury. Hima’s last competitive race was the Indian Grand Prix in Bengaluru in April 2023 when she clinched the gold medal in the 200m event, clocking 23.77 seconds.

Interestingly, the details surrounding Das' clearance by the NADA disciplinary panel remain undisclosed, sparking speculation about the nature of her violations and the subsequent ruling.

According to the rules set forth by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), multiple whereabouts failures within a year constitute an anti-doping violation, which could potentially lead to a ban of up to two years.

The athlete’s return to competitive racing marks a new beginning as she aims to overcome previous setbacks and stage a triumphant comeback on the track. A lot of fans would be eagerly waiting to see Hima back on the track at the Indian Grand Prix 1 in Bengaluru.