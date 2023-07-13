"His focus is clearly on the Olympics" - Chad Le Clos, who once defeated Michael Phelps, pulls out from 2023 World Aquatics Championships

Chad Le Clos, the Olympic champion, has made the difficult decision to withdraw from the 2023 World Championship. In the 2012 Olympics, Le Clos achieved a remarkable victory over the legendary Michael Phelps in the 200-meter butterfly, setting a personal best time of 01:52:96.

Despite his recent success at the National Championship in Berlin, where he won the 100m butterfly in 52.11s, Le Clos has chosen to prioritize his health and focus on his preparations for the upcoming Olympics.

Chad Le Clos

According to Michael Ulmer, sports director of SG Frankfurt, which is Le Clos' club:

"He is not yet that fit after his five-week break from training due to illness. His focus is clearly on the Olympics."

With his sights set on the Olympics, the South African swimmer has made the decision to prioritize his recovery and training regime to ensure he is in optimal condition for the mega event next year.

This is not the first time Chad Le Clos has withdrawn from a world championship, as he faced similar challenges last year and struggled to fully recover in time.

Chad Le Clos's revealing documentary 'Born Racer' provides insight into the champion swimmer's struggles

Chad Le Clos recently shared a glimpse of the forthcoming documentary about him, 'Born Racer', with his fans. In the video clip, Le Clos opened up about the inner battles he faced that often went unnoticed by the outside world, highlighting the struggles and challenges behind his seemingly perfect achievements.

Expressing his frustration, Le Clos stated:

"They don't understand the demons I was fighting on a daily basis."

This candid admission sheds light on the personal hurdles he had to overcome while striving for success in his career.

The documentary also features Le Clos' parents, who discuss the sacrifices they made to support their son's dreams and help him reach his full potential. Their unwavering dedication and the significant investment they made in Le Clos' journey demonstrates the profound commitment they had as parents.

While acknowledging his imperfections and the mistakes he has made along the way, Chad Le Clos reaffirmed his aspirations, stating:

"I realize I have made a hell of a lot of mistakes, but I am chasing more than an Olympic Gold."

This statement showcases his determination and ambition to achieve greatness beyond the confines of sporting achievements.

'Born Racer' promises to provide an in-depth look into Le Clos's training regimen, the support of his family, and his unwavering dedication to his craft.

