How can Neeraj Chopra qualify for the Diamond League Final?

Neeraj Chopra, the reigning world champion in javelin, is at a crucial juncture as he aims to qualify for the Diamond League Final in Brussels. Sitting in third place with 14 points, Neeraj has one last opportunity to secure his spot when he competes in the Zurich Diamond League on September 5.

The athletes earn points based on their finishes in various meets throughout the season. For javelin, the system awards eight points for a first-place finish, seven for second, six for third, and so on down to one point for eighth place. After four meetings, the top six athletes in the standings qualify for the final.

Neeraj has accumulated his points with two strong second-place finishes—one in Doha and another in Lausanne. However, he faces stiff competition, with Anderson Peters leading the standings with 21 points and Jakub Vadlejch in second with 16 points. Both Peters and Vadlejch have already secured their spots in the final.

Neeraj needs to perform exceptionally well in Zurich to make it to Brussels. A top finish there will not only boost his points but also help him surpass Julian Weber, who is tied with Neeraj at 14 points. The pressure is on, but Paris Olympics 2024 silver medalist Neeraj is no stranger to high-stakes situations. His previous Diamond League win in Zurich in 2022 shows he has the experience to thrive under pressure.

How did Neeraj Chopra perform at the Lausanne Diamond League?

Neeraj Chopra secured a second-place finish at the Lausanne Diamond League with a best throw of 89.49m on Thursday (August 22). Grenada’s Anderson Peters clinched the top spot with a remarkable throw of 90.61m in his final attempt.

Neeraj had a challenging night, with his throws mostly hovering around the 83m-mark. Despite this, his determination in the final two rounds saved the day, allowing him to maintain his impressive record of consistently finishing in the top two at international competitions.

The 26-year-old started off with throws of 82.10m, 83.21m, and 83.13m, which initially placed him behind competitors like Peters, Julian Weber, Artur Felfner, and Roderick Dean Genki. By the end of the fourth round, Neeraj found himself in fourth place, trailing the leaders.

However, in the fifth round, Neeraj Chopra dug deep to deliver a throw of 85.58m, propelling him into the top three and keeping him in the hunt for his final attempt. The last time Neeraj finished outside the top three was at the Zurich Diamond League in 2018.

Neeraj Chopra's results in Lausanne:

1st Throw: 82.10 meters

2nd Throw: 83.21 meters

3rd Throw: 83.13 meters

4th Throw: 82.34 meters

5th Throw: 85.58 meters

6th Throw: 89.49 meters

Best Throw: 89.49 meters

