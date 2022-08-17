How old was Brian Kozera? Cancer survivor and ironman athlete dies after bicycle crash

Brian Kozera was a cancer survivor and was in training for an Ironman event, which consisted of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bicycle ride, and a 26.22-mile run marathon. Tragically, Kozera passed away. He was planning to compete in the World Championship in Hawaii this fall.

The details surrounding the athlete's death are tragic, and it is confirmed that he died while riding his bike in training for the Ironman event. According to many, riding a bike was one of his favorite things. He was just 44 years of age.

Brian Kozera passes away due to tragic biking accident at 44

Rossy Calderon, Kozera's co-worker in Norristown, PA Police Department, didn't elaborate but mentioned that the entire department was in shock over the loss.

Lancaster Online had more details about the incident, writing:

"Brian Kozera, 44, of Blue Bell, Montgomery County, was riding his bicycle on Nolt Road at 9:48 a.m. when he ran a stop sign at South Pool Forge Road and hit the passenger side of a pickup truck, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police."

Kozera was transported to the hospital but did not make it.

In 2014, the world-class athlete was diagnosed with cancer. At the time, he said:

"To say we were shocked would be an understatement. At 36, I was diagnosed with stage IV cancer that had spread to my groin, pelvis, right hip, abdomen, chest, and spine."

Things did not look good for the officer, who was training for a local triathlon at the time. He beat cancer the following year, which inspired him to try and compete athletically.

The fallen officer (Image via Norristown Obituary)

Ultimately, that survival made him the athlete he was, as after his defeat of the disease, he did local events and traveled to Austria for an Ironman in 2016.

The cyclist had been a member of his police department for 16 years, where he served in the bicycle unit and as a local school resource officer.

Many of his friends and family members were shocked by his untimely passing. Dan DeOrzio, who worked closely with him, said:

"What do you say to a wife who just lost her companion, father of her children? No words."

Police chief Woods said this about his friend and fallen companion:

"Big loss for our department, for our community. I got so many emails and text messages from people in the community showing how much he mean to them, how much they'll miss him."

Woods also mentioned that the hole that was now present in the local community and police department would never be filled. Erica Genaurdi, who worked with Kozera on community projects, stated:

"That's what he was, single most amazing, caring human being. All he wanted to do is do anything he could for everybody else."

The Norristown, PA community is mourning the loss of a friend, mentor, helper, and protector. There's no word on if the driver of the vehicle is being charged with anything at this time.

