“I have always wanted to compete in India” - Neeraj Chopra confirms his participation in Federation Cup 2024

Neeraj Chopra has officially confirmed his participation in the Federation Cup which will be held at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, from May 12 to 15. The Olympic javelin champion will be seen in action in the Doha Diamond League on May 10, Friday.

Neeraj Chopra quashed all concerns of his preparations being affected if he competes in the Federation Cup. He stressed that he is aware that his role in Indian athletics is beyond winning medals, adding that he is eager to raise the athletics profile in India.

“I love participating in India because I want more people to follow athletics and I know there are few of us who can raise its profile in India,” Neeraj Chopra told reporters ahead of the Doha Diamond League 2024.

Furthermore, Neeraj stated that he always wanted to compete in India alongside international and Indian throwers. However, he is ready to return to Indian soil and would be hoping to see more people support Athletics.

“I have always wanted to compete in India, in an international competition with both Indian and foreign throwers. That hasn’t happened so far, hopefully soon, but I feel good competing at home, in front of home crowds. It will be good for Indians to come and see and support athletics more. I spoke to the federation and there was always talk of my coming home for competition,” Neeraj added.

Neeraj Chopra was last seen competing in Federation Cup 2021

Neeraj Chopra will consider the Federation Cup in Odisha as a preparatory tournament for the upcoming mega event in Paris as he will be eyeing to defend his Tokyo Olympics title in Paris.

Interestingly, this will be Neeraj's first domestic competition since the Federation Cup in March 2021, when he secured the gold medal with a throw of 87.8m.

“I have never thought as to why I should go for the Federation Cup instead of an international event elsewhere,” he went on to state.

Since his gold medal victory in the Federation Cup 2021, Chopra secured a historic gold in the Tokyo Olympics, became the Diamond League champion in 2022, the world champion in 2023, and defended the Asian Games gold medal in 2023 in China.