"I have not committed any wrongdoing" - Indian sprinter Dutee Chand appeals to State and Central Governments to reverse four-year doping ban

Renowned Indian sprinter Dutee Chand, a two-time Asian Games silver medalist, finds herself in a challenging situation after receiving a four-year ban for failing doping tests. The sprinter is now turning to both the Odisha State Government and the Central Government for support, with the hope of representing India in upcoming competitions.

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) issued the four-year ban to Chand following her two failed out-of-competition doping tests in December of the previous year. The news came as a shock to her, as she maintained her innocence and requested assistance from relevant authorities.

Expressing her disbelief and distress over the ban, the sprinter shared her previous experiences of undergoing doping tests without any issues. She fervently appealed to the State and Central Governments and NADA to intervene and help her regain her eligibility to compete in various sporting events.

The implications of the NADA ban are significant, as it became effective on January 3 of 2023. All of Dutee Chand's results following the sample collection date, December 5 of 2022, will be rendered null and void. This includes the forfeiture of any associated medals, points, and prizes.

"I received the news yesterday morning that I lost the case that I had challenged and received a four-year ban. I was very sad and shocked after the decision...I have given several doping tests earlier and this has never happened... request the state government, central government and NADA to help so that I can represent India in various competitions...I have not committed any wrongdoing," Dutee Chand said via ANI.

In a heart-wrenching revelation, Dutee Chand also disclosed that she had received shocking news from a doctor about a Level 1 cancer attack on her body. This diagnosis compounded her concerns as she contemplated her future in sports.

The athlete shared her perspective on the situation, explaining that she unknowingly took a medicine for pain relief that contained a banned substance. She expressed her intentions to challenge the four-year ban with the assistance of her lawyer. In India, such a lengthy ban is unprecedented, adding to the complexity of her case.

Dutee Chand's Call for Support and Continued Contribution

Despite the setback, Dutee Chand remains resilient and determined. She highlighted her dedication to the sport, contributions to India's pride, and aspiration to participate in future competitions. Chand appealed to the Sports Authority of India and the government to extend their support, allowing her the opportunity to continue working hard and represent the nation in upcoming events, including the 2024 Olympics.

Chand's impressive track record includes medals in the Asian Games and Asian Championships, showcasing her commitment and talent on the global stage. Her plea for assistance reflects not only her personal pursuit of justice but also her desire to continue contributing to India's sporting legacy.

In conclusion, Dutee Chand's plea to the state and central governments underscores the broader challenges that athletes may face in their careers. The situation calls for a careful examination of doping regulations and the potential impact on athletes who unknowingly consume prohibited substances. As India's sports community rallies behind the sprinter, her case shines a light on the importance of fairness, transparency, and athlete support within competitive sports.