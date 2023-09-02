"I can't complain" - Shericka Jackson on winning the world champion title in Budapest

The Jamaican star sprinter, Shericka Jackson had a dominant victory in the women's 200m at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Jackson was successful in defending her title from the 2022 WAC. She ran the 200m with a time of 21.41 seconds leaving Gabby Thomas behind who ran in 21.81 seconds. The 100m world champion Sha'Carri Richardson crossed the finish line after Thomas with a time of 21.92 seconds.

Jackson's 21.41 is the second-fastest women's 200m time in history and also a championship record. She broke her previous Jamaican record of 21.45 seconds. In a post-race interview at the Zurich Diamond League, she spoke about her performance in Budapest.

"I felt good," Jackson expressed. "You know I ran my fastest 200 time in Budapest. So I can't complain. It was a really pretty good run," she continued.

"I ran a personal best, national record, a championship record. There's nothing more I could've asked for," she said.

The world champion returned to the track at the Zurich Diamond League to lay her hands on another great victory in the 200m. Even though Jackson was not in her best shape in Zurich, she tasted the victory once again.

"I'm feeling good. I'm just under the weather and cold. I need to breathe properly. I'm here. I'm healthy. I can't complain," Jackson said.

She topped the lineup with a time of 21.82 seconds leaving behind Darlly Neita who completed her race in 22.25 seconds. Kayla White was the third athlete to cross the finish line with a time of 22.33 seconds.

A look at Shericka Jackson's 200m performances in 2023 so far

Shericka Jackson after competing in the women's 100m semi-final at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary

Shericka Jackson's 21.41 seconds time in the 200m at the 2023 WAC was just 0.07 seconds more than Florence-Griffith Joyner's world record.

Jackson has run the 200m in under 22 seconds four times in the 2023 season including in Budapest. In May, at the Rabat Diamond League, she completed her race in 21. 98 seconds. Later on July 9, 2023, at the Jamaican Nationals held in the National Stadium at Kingston, she ran an impressive 21.71 seconds.

In July, at the Monaco Diamond League in the Stade Louis II, she clocked a spectacular time of 21.86 seconds.

Jackson will be seen competing at the Diamond League finals in Eugene, Oregon from September 16-17, 2023.