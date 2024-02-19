“I’d like to move out that world indoor record closer to where it should be": Ryan Crouser on his targets after 2023 record wasn't ratified

Ttwo-time Olympic medalist Ryan Crouser has locked his eyes on exceeding his indoor world record, particularly after last year's mark was not ratified.

The 31-year-old athlete recently notched another accomplishment by securing a gold medal at the 2024 USA Indoor Track and Field Championships held on February 16 and 17 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

He recorded an impressive throw of 22.80m to leave behind Roger Steen and Jordan Geist, who threw 21.47 and 20.50m, respectively. Post his victory, Crouser disclosed his goal of shattering his previous world record, pointing to last year's unapproved mark.

Crouser registered a spectacular throw of 23.38m in Pocatello, Idaho. However, the world record was invalidated, citing the technical faults with the competing area as the indoor shot put ring was too large, whereas the landing area was far downhill from the ring.

During an interview after his recent victory, he revealed his goal of breaking the world record and securing the Indoor Championship title in Glasgow which is scheduled from March 1 to 3, 2024.

"I’d like to move out that world indoor record kind of closer to where it should be," Crouser said.

"It’s one that I, the way my career has played out, is one I haven’t ever gotten. I’ve been injured and missed it or been injured and didn’t throw out my best and got a silver, so hopefully this will be my year," he added.

Crouser holds the indoor world record of 22.82m, which he recorded on 24 January 2021 at the American Track League meet in Arkansas.

"Definitely up the intensity" - Ryan Crouser shares training videos with his fans during the Olympic year

Ryan Crouser of Team United States competes in the Men's Shot Put Final at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Ryan Crouser recently shared a video of his training session ahead of the World Indoor and the Olympics in Paris.

Crouser was seen working out in the gym, diligently lifting weights in the session. He gave a glimpse of his workout plan to the fans. With his gaze fixed on his first world indoor championship title and third Olympic title, Crouser informed fans about the intensified training plans he is following.

"Definitely up the intensity," the Olympic medalist said [17:50].

Crouser has clinched two consecutive victories at the Olympics. At the 2016 Rio Olympics in Brazil, he recorded a throw of 22.52m. Three summers later, he improvised his throw, recording 23.30m.