"I didn't feel comfortable with that" - Alica Schmidt on rejecting "six-figure" deal from well-known brand

Alica Schmidt, a leading athlete in Germany, recently turned down a "six-figure" sponsorship deal from a well-known brand. Schmidt is regarded as the world's sexiest athlete and earns around 600 pounds a month.

Speaking on the "OMR podcast", she said she received the offer two months ago. Schmidt, 25, added that she rejected the deal because she wasn't comfortable.

"Two months ago I received an offer from a well-known brand. But I wasn't 100 percent behind it. I didn't feel comfortable with that."

The German track athlete highlighted the deal would have been in the mid to high six figures for a campaign. Stating that it isn't easy for athletes, Schmidt said:

"In principle, I have to say that it is not easy for most German track and field athletes to make a living from sport. Of course there is money to be made from competitions. In most competitions you don't make any money."

Sharing her personal opinion on the same, Schmidt said she couldn't live on these amounts.

"Because for many competitions you still have travel and hotel costs, which aren't always covered. Most of us study part-time in order to build up a second source of income, or even have mini jobs that we do on the side."

Schmidt, who has a massive following of over 4 million fans on Instagram and 2 million on TikTok, also earns through social media.

Alica Schmidt aims for 2024 Paris Olympics

Athletics - Day 9 - European Championships Munich 2022

Alica Schmidt, who was part of the German relay team at the Tokyo Olympics but didn't compete, is keen to participate in Paris. She represents Germany in track and field events.

The athlete rose to fame in 2020 when she won a 400-metre race against soccer star Mats Hummels. In an interview, Schmidt said she can definitely beat any footballer at 400m.

"I have no chance at 100 meters because I'm not the fastest. But definitely at 400 meters. I'm almost certain that I can beat any footballer." (OMR podcast)