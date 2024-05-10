“I don't feel any pressure competing against Neeraj Chopra” - Kishore Jena ahead of Doha Diamond League 2024

India’s javelin throw sensation Kishore Jena is all set to make his Doha Diamond League debut on May 10, Friday. Before the start of the meet, Kishore stated that there would be no pressure competing against his fellow compatriot and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra.

Furthermore, the Indian athlete stated that Neeraj will always be his inspiration and his pressure comes down a lot if he is beside him in any competition. Both Neeraj Chopra and Kisore Jena will be competing in the men’s javelin throw event on Friday at the Doha meet.

"I don't feel any pressure competing against Neeraj Chopra. He always inspires me. I watch him and learn a lot. If he is also in competition, my pressure reduces a lot. It's always great playing with him," Kishore Jena told NNIS Sports in an exclusive interview.

Expand Tweet

Kishore Jena to compete in Federation Cup 2024 in Odisha

In April 2024, Neeraj Chopra sounded confident of Kishore crossing the 90m barrier before him. Notably, Kishore Jena secured the silver medal at the Asian Games 2023 after a personal best throw of 87.54m.

However, Kishore is focussing on his personal best rather than crossing the 90m barrier at the Doha Diamond League 2024.

“He's a very big player, it's good to hear that statement from him. I have not thought a lot about it yet. I am looking for my personal best, but no 90m barrier,” Kishore stated.

Jena, who trained at Gold Coast Performance Centre in Australia earlier this year, will be aiming to continue his good momentum since achieving the silver medal at the Asian Games 2023. After the Doha meet, he will be next seen in the Federation Cup at Kalinga Stadium in Odisha.

“I am excited about the Federation Cup. I hope everyone gets good support in the competition. I feel I will get more support than Neeraj (Laughs),” he concluded.

A total of 10 athletes will compete in the men's javelin throw at the Doha Diamond League. All eyes will be on the reigning Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, who is hoping to defend his title.