"I hate that it takes such a devastating loss to bring this to the forefront" - Allyson Felix opens up about Tori Bowie's tragic death

In an insightful interview with Kristen Welker on Meet the Press, renowned athlete Allyson Felix opened up about the alarming state of black maternal health in America.

The conversation, initially focusing on the early birth of Allyson Felix's daughter Camryn, soon shifted to a broader discussion about the health challenges faced by black women during childbirth, particularly in the context of the 2016 Olympics.

Welker stated that three of Felix's teammates, all women of color, experienced severe complications during childbirth. This included the tragic passing of Tori Bowie due to childbirth-related complications. Felix, visibly moved, spoke candidly about the devastating impact of these events.

Felix expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Bowie, a friend and fellow athlete. This tragedy, she noted, has brought much-needed attention to an ongoing crisis, but at a heartbreaking cost. Felix's commitment to raising awareness and driving change in maternal health was evident throughout the interview.

“I mean It is absolutely devastating that three of the fittest, healthiest women in the world are facing these complications. I think it is a stack reminder that this condition does not discriminate. It doesn't matter if you have the best medical care, you can still suffer from it. To me, it really hurts my heart that my friend Tori passed away and it brought this back to the forefront. But it has been happening. That is the reality of black women giving birth in america. There are so many situations that are like this. I hate that it takes such a devastating loss to bring this to the forefront. It is also such a motivation that we can do better.”

“More implicit bias training” - Allyson Felix calls for change in medical community on black maternal health

Allyson Felix on stage during the OMEGA panel discussion with Olympic ambassadors at The Planet OMEGA exhibition launch

Allyson Felix spoke passionately about the urgent need for change in the medical community regarding Black maternal health during the interview with Kristen Welker on Meet the Press.

Addressing what actions are necessary, Felix emphasized the critical need for more training, especially in implicit bias. Felix called for significant policy changes and heightened awareness, reminding everyone that these are not just stories but real-life experiences of people who shouldn't be detached from the narrative.

“ More training. More implicit bias Training. There's countless stories of women not being heard when they are in the delivery room, at doctor's appointments. I don't think you should have to be prepared to advocate for yourself. It's intimidating for a lot of women, doctors and the experts. To have to really push up against them is difficult and so that`s one thing. Policy Change of course at that level is very important and thenJust the awareness of it all as well. I think we just have to remember this story that it is People and not be detached from it as well.”