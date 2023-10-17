"That was just exciting like I knew it was going to happen" -Noah Lyles on his victories at the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Noah Lyles recently talked about his extraordinary performances at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, where he secured three gold medals.

Lyles secured gold in the men's 100m by clocking an impressive 9.83 seconds and set a world lead. He left behind Letsile Tebogo and Zharnel Hughes, who recorded a time of 9.87 seconds.

In a recent video on his own YouTube channel, 'Noah Lyles, Olympian,' he reacted to his success at the World Championships. He stated that he was confident about winning the 100m race.

"Winning the 100, like that was just exciting like I knew it was going to happen," Lyles said. "Nobody expected me to win. I mean I got third at the U.S. Championships. I was ranked like number 13 in the world."

After Lyles won the 100m race, the spectators were seen enthusiastically cheering for the champion.

"Everybody was screaming so loud. The way they were screaming, in my head, I was like, I’m pretty sure I won this but everybody’s acting like they just won. So I’m like did I not win like I swore I won," Lyles said.

Further, Lyles went on to clinch a gold medal in the 200m by clocking an impressive 19.51 seconds, leaving behind Tebogo (19.81) and his fellow team member, Erriyon Knighton (19.75).

Lyles stated that he was fairly convinced that he would secure the top position in his most favored event, the 200m, and explained what went through his mind while waiting for the starting gun to be fired.

"I already knew that the 200m was going to be mine," he said. "Right now I’m the fastest guy so it's just, I have to just do what I normally do I don’t need to do anything extra."

The 26-year-old American's third gold medal came in the men's 4x100m relay event.

Noah Lyles has been nominated for Men's World Athlete of the Year

Noah Lyles celebrates after winning the Men's 4x100m Relay at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Noah Lyles has been nominated for Men's World Athlete of the Year Award by World Athletics after his remarkable success in Budapest along with ten other nominees.

The list of the 11 male athletes was announced by the World Athletics on October 12 and the winner will be announced on December 11, 2023.

The other athletes in the list are Neeraj Chopra, Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis, Karsten Warholm, Miltiadis Tentoglou, Pierce LePage, Alvaro Martin, Kelvin Kiptum, Soufiane El Bakkali, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, and Ryan Crouser.