"I'll start if off; I'll put Usain Bolt on second" - Christian Coleman picks his best 4x100 relay team of all time

Christian Coleman recently revealed who he wanted on his all-time 4x100m relay team. The sprinter's dream team featured the legendary Usain Bolt, five-time world champion Maurice Greene, and the energetic Noah Lyles.

In 2019, Coleman bagged gold medals in the 200m and the 4x100m relay at the World Athletics Championships in Doha. This time around at the Millrose Games on February 11, he clocked 6.51 seconds in the 60m race, his third consecutive victory.

Coleman was recently asked about his pick for the all-time 4x100m relay. He replied in a video shared on socal media:

"I'll start it off, I will go first, I'll put Bolt on second...I give it to Maurice Greene on third and then I'll let Noah bring it on home."

Expand Tweet

Christian Coleman, 27, turned professional at 21 years of age after he recorded 9.82 seconds in the 100m at the NCAA Track and Field Championships in Oregon. He shocked the world during the 2017 World Championships in London, when he beat Usain Bolt's record of 9.98 seconds by clocking 9.97 seconds.

Christian Coleman headed to Glasgow for the World Indoor Championships

Christian Coleman and Noah Lyles raced 60m at the 2024 USATF Indoor Championships.

After coming second to Noah Lyles by 0.01 seconds in the 2024 USATF Indoor Championships 60m race, Coleman is headed to Glasgow for the World Indoor Championships next month. He was previously undefeated in the 60m.

He will face swift competition from Lyles, 26, who is also very keen to become the first American man to win the 100m title at the Olympics since 2004.

Legendary sprinter Michael Johnson has been observing Coleman and Lyles. He posted on X (formerly Twitter) saying:

"They both have the same #1 goal. Become World Champion in Glasgow. But only one can be World Champ. Rematch!"

Expand Tweet

Coleman has high hopes for the Paris Olympics, as he was barred from the Tokyo Games for missing three doping tests. He was slapped with an 18-month ban, later reduced to six months, by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.

In a statement, Coleman said (via NY Times):

"For an athlete who believes wholeheartedly in clean sport, and who has competed cleanly my entire life, this decision is disappointing and frustrating."