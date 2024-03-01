"I'm just waiting for the right moment"- Grant Holloway opens up on breaking the outdoor hurdles record after breaking the indoor record two times

Grant Holloway has a long list of achievements to his name, and his multiple indoor world records in the 60m hurdles are just the tip of the iceberg. The American is a three-time World Champion, Olympic silver medalist, and the 2022 World Indoor Champion.

However, Holloway still hasn't cracked the world record for the outdoor hurdles, and fans have been wondering when he will check that feat off of his list. In that particular event, his personal best is a 12.81, which he ran at the 2021 US Olympic trials. This personal best puts him second on the all-time list, just 0.01 seconds behind compatriot and world record holder Aries Merritt.

Speaking to media before the 2024 Glasgow World Indoor Championships, Grant Holloway opened up about breaking the outdoor hurdles world record, saying:

"I'm just a sneeze away, I'm just waiting on the right moment, I just need a little bit more fans in the stands, I need a little bit more pressure.”

The American went on to add that he's satisfied with what he's achieved over his career, and for him, a championship win will always have more significance than a world record.

“I think, where I'm at in my career, I feel like I've solidified myself as one of the best sprint hurdlers. Of course we always ask the question of, 'we want more, we want more, we want more,' but I think sometimes, not just myself, but everybody as a whole, we feel like we more so remember championships than records.”

“We always hear the term, 'records are meant to be broken,' and that's the case. And for me as long as I go out there and compete and give 110 percent, win, lose, or draw, I can live with it.”

Grant Holloway donates his World Championship winning kit to the Museum of World Athletics

Grant Holloway, unbeaten in the 60m hurdles for over a decade, has been honored for his achievements by being included in the Museum of World Athletics (MOWA).

MOWA is a 3D, fully virtual museum, highlighting legends of the field from around the globe, and it even includes an exhibit of competition items donated by legends like Allyson Felix, Usain Bolt, and more.

Adding to this exhibit, Holloway has donated his 2023 World Championships winning kit to the museum. The donation includes his singlet, name bib, his right spike, as well as the US flag that was draped on his shoulders following his victory.