"I’m literally speechless" - Sha'Carri Richardson on having track at John Kincaide Stadium in Dallas named after her

The John Kincaide Stadium in Dallas, Texas will be named after Sha'Carri Richardson, the 2023 World Champion. The stadium is owned and operated by the Dallas Independent School District, where Richardson completed her elementary and high school studies.

Despite enduring an arduous journey, the 23-year-old delivered a phenomenal performance at the 2023 World Athletics Championships held in the Hungarian capital.

The stadium is part of the Jesse Owens Athletic Complex and will be named the Sha’Carri Richardson Track. She took to social media to express her gratitude and stated that the stadium holds countless memories since Richardson holds a significant high school track and field record.

"This means so much if you're from the city, you know the stadium is rooted in memories," she wrote. "I’m literally speechless," Richardson added.

Expand Tweet

The world champion entered the top ten fastest women in history at the age of 19 when she set the collegiate record of 10.75 seconds during the 2019 NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships.

Richardson won the 100m title at the Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympics in 2016, followed by the USATF Junior Olympics in 2017. Moreover, she also holds the University Interscholastic League in the 100m, which she clocked in 11.28 seconds.

Sha'Carri Richardson nominated for Women's World Athlete of the Year 2023 along with ten other athletes

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the Women's 100m Final during the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

The World Athletics has nominated eleven athletes for the Women's World Athlete of the Year 2023. Sha'Carri Richardson has made the list due to her remarkable performances at several competitions, including the 2023 World Athletics Championships and the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships.

Richardson secured three medals at the World Championships. She clinched a gold medal in the women's 100m by clocking an incredible 10.65 seconds. Moreover, she went on to secure a bronze medal in the 200m and ran the anchor leg in the women's 4x100m, leading her team to the top position on the podium.

Her impressive performance makes her worthy of being a nominee for the Women's World Athlete of the Year 2023. Along with Richardson, Shericka Jackson, Tigist Assefa, Femke Bol, Faith Kipyegon, Haruka Kitaguchi, Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Maria Perez, Gudaf Tsegay, Yulimar Rojas, Winfred Yavi have been nominated.

The World Athletics will announce the winner on December 11, 2023, after tallying the votes cast by the council, the World Athletics Family, and the fans.