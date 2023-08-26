"I don't see Bolt" - Noah Lyles calls for star recognition of athletic stars at World Athletics Championships 2023

Noah Lyles, the renowned sprinter who lately attained a remarkable historic sprint double at the World Championships, considers that the world of athletics needs to do a more satisfactory job of portraying its stars, specifically when compared to sports like the NBA and NFL.

Lyles, who evolved as the only fifth male athlete in the record to ensure both the world 100m and 200m gold medals at a single championship, voiced his unease about the present status of athletics on a global scale.

In an age where particular athletes like Lyles have their docuseries and cameras from platforms like Netflix nearby heed their expedition, Lyles sees it disappointing that track and field athletes don't enjoy the exact level of credit as their peers in the NBA or NFL, particularly in the United States.

Despite his outstanding accomplishments, including clocking an amazing 19.52 in the 200m final to prevail gold, Lyles believes that he earns comparatively less money and has a smaller public profile than the superstars of the NFL and NBA.

This realization has encouraged him to question why prior track and field champions like Usain Bolt, Asafa Powell, and Yohan Blake are not more actively interested in promoting the sport today.

"Why are they not here" - Noah Lyles says absence of big names sends wrong message to world

Lyles accepts that the absence of these renowned athletes at occasions like the World Championships sends the wrong message to the world.

While a group of 22 past world champions, Olympic champions, and record-breakers took place in Budapest lately, Lyles discerns that the sport requires its celebrated figures to be more apparent and active. He stressed that without their presence and support, athletics must seize the attention of a big audience.

“As I look around this World Championships, I don’t see Bolt, I don’t see Asafa [Powell]. I don’t see Yohan [Blake] and he’s still running! Where are all these great champions?” Lyles said (via Pulse Sports).

"As we look at them as we’re walking through the tunnel, all these previous champions, why are they not here? Why are we not inviting top level athletes to come watch the World Championships?” He added.

Lyles also says the possible avenues for growth that these World Championships proffer, including opportunities in fashion, music, and collaboration with influential individuals who can bloom a shiny limelight on the sport. Yet, he determines that athletics itself needs to take proactive steps to heighten its stars and attract more engagement.