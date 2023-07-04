"I don't think it will have too much of an impact" - Neeraj Chopra on Asian Games schedule delay

Neeraj Chopra returned to competitive action recently after struggling with an injury. He impressed straightaway by adding another silverware to his cabinet after winning the Lausanne Diamond League 2023. He finished at the top with the best throw of 87.66 meters on the fifth attempt.

The Indian Olympian will be seen in action at Hangzhou Asian Games in September in China. Initially, the Games were supposed to take place in 2022, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, it got postponed to 2023.

Neeraj Chopra had to skip a few Championships, including Paavo Nurmi Games 2023 this year, and will have lesser time to prepare for his Olympic Gold Medal defence in Paris.

Talking during the media interaction organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Neeraj Chopra said that the schedule delay would not impact the preparations for the Paris Olympics since there would be around eight to 10 months to prepare.

"I don’t think it will have too much of an impact. We will still have around 8 to 10 months to prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympics," Neeraj Chopra said.

He also added that the challenge would be to stay fit as there would be no off-time and the practice will begin early.

“It means that I won’t be able to take a long break after the Hangzhou Games. We will have to start practising early and can’t let our fitness levels drop. That’ll be a big challenge,” the Olympian added.

The 2022 World Championships Silver Medalist concluded by saying that he would have to go with 100 per cent fitness in all the events. Neeraj thinks his current fitness level is inadequate for major championships like Diamond League Finals or World Championships.

"At the moment, my goal is to achieve my best physical condition for the world championships," he concluded.

"SAI has played a major role in my improvement": Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra, a Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) athlete also appreciated the role of the Sports Authority of India in his career.

"SAI has played a major role in my improvement over the years," Neeraj said.

A few years ago, Neeraj Chopra was participating in the Nationals, and the Athletics Federation of India spotted him. They took him to the camp and provided all the facilities.

Chopra added that he is thankful for SAI's help throughout his career.

The Asian Games 2023 will begin on September 23 and end on October 8. Neeraj Chopra's 2023 schedule ends with Asian Games. Before the Games, he would be in action at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

