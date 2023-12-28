"I don't have to train at 4 o'clock in the morning and do all that crazy stuff" - Allyson Felix on "totally different" second pregnancy

11-time Olympic medalist Allyson Felix and her husband Kenneth Ferguson will be welcoming a new addition to their family soon. The couple announced that they are expecting a baby boy in April 2024, and Felix has opened up about how her second pregnancy has differed from the first.

The American gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Camryn in November 2018. However, Felix was still competing at the time and was back on the international circuit in July 2019. She even won two World Championships gold medals that same year in September, in Doha.

Now, as a retired athlete, pregnancy looks different for Allyson Felix. The 38-year-old is now a business owner and an experienced parent, and she spoke to TMZ about how both her pregnancy journeys have differed from each other.

"It's totally different, I wasn't dealing with all the drama from before. Now, yeah, I don't have to train at 4 o'clock in the morning and do all that crazy stuff so that part is good."

For Felix, her first pregnancy was a difficult one. The Olympian was forced to have an emergency C-section at 32 weeks after doctors discovered that she had developed pre-eclampsia. The condition, marked by high blood pressure and possibly harmful childbirth effects, saw Allyson deal with a traumatic birthing experience.

This time around the athlete feels more prepared for her pregnancy, and is grateful for it,

"I know a lot now and I kinda know the risks and everything that I experienced before. So, that part, you know, that part is better.”

Allyson Felix's athletic career highlights

Allyson Felix is the most decorated track and field athlete ever. Her 11 Olympic medals make her the most successful American track and field Olympian, while her 20 World Championship podium finishes are a feat no one else has lived up to.

Felix participated in five consecutive Olympic Games, starting in 2004 in Athens. Starting then, she medaled at every Games she participated in. The American has 7 Olympic golds, three silvers, and one bronze.

Allyson Felix’s first World Championships medal came in 2005, a gold in the 200m. Of her remaining 19 medals, 13 are gold, while the rest are divided equally between silver and bronze.

The American is also a four-time Diamond League champion, having won twice in 2010 and once in 2014 and 2015. Since her retirement, Felix has gone on to expand her footwear brand Saysh alongside her brother Wes.