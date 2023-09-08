“I've missed a lot of moments. A lot of weddings, a lot of funerals, a lot of life events” - Allyson Felix shares details about her ‘Path to Purpose’

Allyson Felix talked about some inspiring details that shaped her journey towards athletic greatness in the first episode of her much-awaited YouTube series, Starting Blocks. The episode, titled "The Path to Purpose", released on September 7.

Seven-time gold medalist Allyson Felix recently collaborated with health brand AG1 to put together the docu-series, Starting Blocks, that will feature Allyson Felix talking about her remarkable journey from her athletics career, to the experience of motherhood, and her battle against the sponsors to bring changes in the maternal policy.

The first installment, which released on YouTube on Thursday, showcased the 37-year-old sharing how the track gave her an amazing start in her life. It also helped her in finding her passion and enabled her growth. Felix remembered the first time she won an Olympic silver medal in Athens in 2004. She expressed that it gave her immense motivation to reach the top of her game.

In the docu-series, the retired athlete also shared how she was able to make it huge in her success path,

“I reflect back on my life. So much of it has been an athlete. The discipline, the lifestyle, you know. I've missed a lot of moments. A lot of weddings, a lot of funerals, a lot of life events."

She added,

"And I do often think like, 'What would life have been like had I not taken this path?' But I think the path that I took brought me to purpose. And brought me to where I was supposed to be,” Felix said.

Allyson Felix reveals the race that encouraged her to become a track and field professional

Felix at World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Nine

Allyson Felix is undoubtedly the greatest sprinter of all time. Besides winning seven Olympic gold medals, she is also a 14-time world champion in 200m, 4x100m relay, and 4x400m relay and mixed events.

Despite racing in so many prestigious events, Felix gained the motivation to follow a professional athletic career while she was in high school. During a race in Mexico, she ran against grown-up women and won the event.

Remembering that race, she explained in an interview with Ebony Magazine in 2019,

“That was kind of a turning point for me where I felt like, 'OK, I’m pretty good at this and there’s a possibility for this to be a career for me.' That was a defining moment for me.”