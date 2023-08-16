“I want medals this year, so I’m not playing games, it’s all or nothing for me" - Daryll Neita gears up for the 2023 World Championships in Budapest

Daryll Neita is all set to compete at the 2023 World Athletics Championships to be held in Budapest from August 19 to 27. Neita has been listed in the UK squad to compete in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay events.

Neita missed earning a spot in the 100m final in the 2022 World Athletics Championships by 0.01 seconds. However, she won a bronze medal in the same event at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

In a recent interview with The Sun, Daryll Neita expressed her goal for the championships.

"I want medals this year. So I'm not playing games. It's all or nothing for me," said Neita.

Expand Tweet

"I don't believe I'm anywhere near my potential yet," said Neita. "I want the records. I want to be in the history books. I just want to have my name there and be remembered forever. I feel that's what sport is all about. We need to push the records. They can't stay the same for a million years. They're there to be broken," Neita continued.

Neita recollects her first memory of the Olympics was watching Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce winning a gold medal in the 100m at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. She reminisced about her first Olympic medal in the 4x100m relay at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

"That's so inspiring for all of us girls that don't have the record. We want it. We want to be the best. That is how I want to be remembered," Neita expressed.

Daryll Neita, who is currently residing in Italy for her training after the Rana Reider sexual misconduct issue, shared her approach to achieving her targets.

"There are opportunities that I have missed out on, not being at home, but I'm in Italy because this is the place that's going to help me get the work done. I'm just very locked-in. I know what I want. I believe I'm achieving things that I am meant to. I'm 26 now. I am not 19, 20, 21. I'm in my second cycle. It's time to get it going," Neita said.

Daryll Neita at the 2023 British Athletics Championships

Darlly Neita after winning the women's 200m final in UK Athletics Championships in Manchester, England

Darlly Neita performed phenomenally at the 2023 British Athletics Championships, which was held at Manchester Regional Arena in Manchester, United Kingdom, from July 8 to 9.

The championships served as the basis for the qualification of athletes for the 2023 World Athletics Championships. A total of 51 British athletes were listed to compete in Budapest.

Daryll Neita won a gold medal at the 2023 British Athletics Championships in the women's 200m by completing her race in 22.25 seconds, creating a championship record. She toppled the event, leaving behind Bianca Williams and Finette Agyapong.