"I want to motivate youngsters with my performance" - Neeraj Chopra's approval of India's prowess in Javelin

Neeraj Chopra is back home after an astonishing Asian Games where he defended his gold medal from Jakarta, Indonesia. Neeraj headlined the athletics contingent and played an important role in India's record haul of 107 medals at the cross-continental event.

His season-best throw of 88.88m secured him the gold medal. Ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Neeraj Chopra is preparing himself with stupendous achievements and the required momentum needed to reap the rewards for India in France.

The poster boy of Indian athletics spoke to the media, where he detailed the growth and popularity of the sport of Javelin in India and the sport's global impact.

Neeraj pointed out Kishore Jena's silver medal at the Asian Games and the country's success in the World Championships as signs of India's growing prowess in Javelin.

"Javelin has become a global sport and a global event. You can see Canadians, Europeans and even Asians are doing great. The way it is growing in India is great. We will try to do well in the Paris Olympics," said Neeraj Chopra.

Neeraj Chopra is India's standout performer in athletics and the country's second and youngest Olympic gold medallist. He has also won gold medals in the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, World Athletics Championship, and Diamond Leagues.

Neeraj feels India holds other standout performers alongside him and hopes to serve as a role model to youth across the country.

"While I have won medals, there are many other athletes in our country who are good. I will also try to give better performances. I want to motivate youngsters with my performance," he added.

"They are playing fearlessly now" - Neeraj Chopra's admiration of athletes across different disciplines

Neeraj Chopra is on a well-deserved break from the sport and is spending quality time with friends and family. Catching the Cricket World Cup on television has been an interest for the Haryanvi.

He is excited about the performances of the Indian cricket team, who are unbeaten in the tournament and wishes to see one of their matches live.

"I don't who all came to see my matches at the Asian Games. I will ask them and find out. I hope I can see the finals and would love to see India win that. Everyone wants that," said Neeraj Chopra.

Fearlessness is a quality embedded in the Indian mentality, according to Neeraj, and he credits that aspect to the success of Indians across different disciplines. Focus on delivering one's best without worrying about the competition is a positive aspect of an athlete's mentality, according to Neeraj.

He stated that this was the reason behind India winning so many medals at the Asian Games and Asian Para Games. He was also appreciative of the support gained from various circles for Indian sports.

"In every sport, the Indian athletes have beleif and faith in themselves. They are playing fearlessly now. The government is supportive and we are getting support from everywhere," he said.

The 2023 season has concluded for Neeraj Chopra with the Asian Games. The Olympic gold medallist will take a break from the sport before heading into the 2024 season with a renewed focus and an aim of becoming the first Indian to win successive gold medals at the Olympics.