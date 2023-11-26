"I am not worried about the result"- Neeraj Chopra on his approach for the Paris Olympics

With the 2024 Olympics fast approaching, the pressure will be on Neeraj Chopra to replicate his historic performance from Tokyo. Sporting enthusiasts from all over the country will be pinning their hopes for a gold medal from the athlete.

Chopra, who thrust India into the spotlight with his gold in 2020, has already qualified for the Paris Games. The 25-year old, who became the first Asian to win a gold at the World Athletics Championships earlier in the year, will have his work cut out for him come 2024.

The javelin thrower opened up about his preparation for the upcoming Games, detailing that he would move abroad for his training.

"I will start my preparation for the Paris Olympics and for that, I will go abroad. I will give my 100 percent to win a medal for the country," Neeraj Chopra said in Panipat, Haryana.

He went on to add that while he is aware of the magnitude of his task, he is focused on his practice and isn't too worried about the results.

"I am practicing well for it. I will try my best to win a medal. I will give my best at the Olympics as I know that this opportunity comes once in 4 years. I am not worried about the result, I just want to prepare well and make the country proud," he added.

Neeraj Chopra's stellar 2023 season

Ahead of the Olympics, all things certainly seem to be working out for Neeraj Chopra. The Indian has scripted history multiple times this year, starting in May, when he rose to the top spot in the men's javelin throw rankings issued by World Athletics.

The Indian followed up on this remarkable feat with a gold at the 2023 Budapest World Athletics Championships. Next, Chopra added the finishing touches of perfection to his year with a gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games. The Indian managed a stunning 88.88m throw for his win, achieving a new season best.