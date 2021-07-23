"If athletes don't perform, we will take action against them": Twitter slams AFI for allegedly discouraging Indian athletes

Athletics Federation of India (AFI) statement regarding the two Indian athletes, long jumper M Sreeshankar and 20km race walker KT Irfan, has sparked outrage across social media. AFI Chief stated that 'if the athletes do not perform well in the Olympics 2021, strict action will be taken against them'.
After both athletes failed a fitness test, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) called for an emergency meeting. The selection committee considered the inclusion of both athletes into the Olympic squad. After a lot of brainstorming and assessment, the AFI agreed to allow them to take part in the Olympics. AFI's now controversial statement came after this decision.
However, netizens have not accepted this in a very graceful manner.
Let's have a look at some of the reactions to the incident:
How did people react to AFI?
Fans slammed the authorities and questioned whether the athletes could be motivated to perform better by threatening them.
Some went on to say that it is important to encourage athletes as ups and downs are a part of sports. They said that threats should never be used to pressurize an athlete to perform better.
Anguished fans took to social media to extend their support to Sreeshankar and KT Irfan. They said creating insecurity and uncertainty in an athlete's mind will never win India any medal.
AFI's statement is bound to raise several questions. Considering the amount of insecurity an athlete lives with, it always adds to the pressure and takes away the freedom to perform at their best. Athletes always require a calm, motivating and encouraging environment.
Taking away the additional pressure helps an athlete improve their performance and deliver the best results for the country.
