"In our girl tennis era"- Allyson Felix tries her hand at the sport with daughter Camryn

After announcing her retirement in 2022, Allyson Felix started her own shoe line. In terms of sports, Allyson Felix has been trying out something new or rather different. Recently, she's taken an interest in tennis, which she practices with her four-year-old daughter, Camryn.

According to a recent Instagram image, Felix and her daughter appeared to be spending some quality time together on the tennis court.

In the post, she was seen showing off her tennis outfit, complete with racket, and her daughter toting a bag of tennis balls in the accompanying photos. Captioning it, she said,

"In our tennis girl era🎾"

Felix has been mum on whether she intends to play tennis competitively or she plays the sport for fun. She has expressed interest in golf before, practicing on the LPGA Tour earlier this year. She mentioned golf as a potential hobby for her retirement years.

She also supports a number of causes and brands that believe in similar beliefs and values to her. She started the Allyson Felix Foundation to help women get the required education and participate in sports.

“Don't Be Afraid to Get Outside of Your Comfort Zone” - Allyson Felix Shares Her Motivation for 400m Success

Allyson Felix is often regarded as one of the finest sprinters in history due to her medals at prestigious international competitions like the Olympics, World Championships, Pan American Games, and Diamond League.

Recently she shared her journey of becoming a 400-meter sprinter and the challenges she faced along the way.

Illustrating her skills, she posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) showcasing her victory in the women's 400 meters at the 2017 London IAAF Diamond League. In a display of talent, she set a world record time of 49.66 seconds.

Coinciding with this achievement, Felix released the video on the day she secured a bronze medal in the women's 400m at the Tokyo Olympics. Accompanying the video, she added a caption that emphasized stepping outside one's comfort zone;

"Don't be afraid to get outside of your comfort zone. That's how I felt every single time I ran the 400m. It didn't come naturally, it wasn't easy, and it definitely scared me…but it was all about facing that challenge. I’m applying this same concept to life now."

In this captivating footage, Felix can be seen sprinting down a track while being cheered on by spectators. Her confidence and determination shone through as she overtook runners and triumphantly crossed the finish line.