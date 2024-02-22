In Pictures: Allyson Felix walks down the memory line where she met her husband Kenneth Ferguson in Jamaica

Retired American sprinter and mother-to-be Allyson Felix has embarked on a journey to Jamaica to celebrate her babymoon along with her husband Kenneth Ferguson.

After dedicating a major portion of her life to athletics, Felix now relishes her role as a mother, wife, and entrepreneur. In a recent post, she disclosed that she met Ferguson in 2002 at the World Junior Championships in Jamaica. The couple never shared the date of the wedding but welcomed their first child Camryn in 2018.

Now, as the couple is ready to extend their family by embracing a newborn in April 2024, they are seen cherishing precious moments on their babymoon in Jamaica. Felix took to social media to share a few glimpses of their retreat with the fans.

Felix also recalled how, despite contending against the Jamaican athletes during the championships, she felt embraced by the Jamaican fans.

"22 years ago I went Jamaica for the World Junior Championships and met my now husband on that team. I also fell in love with the incredible people and the beautiful country. Even though they always cheered against me," she wrote.

"I honestly feel so appreciated when I am here. It was only right for us to come back for our babymoon. Jamaica will forever hold a special place in my heart. Thank you for all of the love and hospitality," Felix added.

Along with the post, Felix also shared a few pictures on Instagram stories.

Screenshot of Allyson Felix's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Allyson Felix's Instagram story.

At the 2002 World Junior Championships, Ferguson secured a gold and a silver medal in the 4x400m relay and 400m hurdles, respectively.

"I was unsure if I was going to make it" - Allyson Felix on her challenging pregnancy experience

Allyson Felix celebrates with her daughter Camryn after finishing second in the Women's 400 Meters Final at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

Allyson Felix gave birth to Camryn in November 2018. During a pregnancy checkup, doctors discovered Felix’s high blood pressure.

Later, Felix was diagnosed with preeclampsia, a condition prevalent in African-American women, potentially risking labor with a decreasing heart rate of the child. She was forced to undergo an emergency C-section in the 32nd week within 48 hours of the diagnosis.

In a conversation with Today, she recalled her daunting experience during the delivery.

"Like so many Black women, I was unaware of the risks I faced while pregnant," Felix said. "I was unsure if I was going to make it. If I was ever going to hold my precious daughter."