In Pictures: Sha'Carri Richardson features in the latest Nike x Jacquemus Swoosh bag collaboration

2023 world champion Sha'Carri Richardson was recently featured in Nike's new Swoosh bag campaign.

After her exploits at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in the Hungarian capital, the American sprinter sealed a deal with the global sports brand in December. The deal is reportedly worth $20m. She has been associated with the brand since 2019 and will be seen engaging and collaborating with the brand for their campaigns till 2028.

The 23-year-old is seen modeling for the "Swoosh bag," a product of Nike in collaboration with Jacquemus, a French luxury brand. Richardson is hand modeling the bag with her signature extravagant nails and her unique tattoo, incorporating sports and fashion seamlessly.

While Richardson revealed the black bag, the dark brown and pink bag will be released by the brand on February 26, 2024. Richardson has always stood out in the lineup because of her distinctive looks. Inspired by the legendary American sprinter, Florence Griffith-Joyner, she is always seen sporting long nails and eyelashes, and bright-colored hair.

Richardson is regularly spotted in Nike's apparel. The athletics brand stood firm with her throughout the adversities, including when she missed the Olympics, following a doping ban. At the 2023 World Athletics Championships, the American athlete was spotted competing in races wearing Nike's Swoosh spikes.

Richardson was also spotted in Nike's "Runaway Anywhere" campaign in September 2023.

"The countdown has begun" - Sha'Carri Richardson is all set for the Olympic year

Sha'Carri Richardson of Team United States celebrates winning the Women's 100m Final during the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary.

Sha'Carri Richardson is all geared up for the 2024 Olympic year. The 23-year-old had to miss competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after she was handed a suspension following a failed drug test.

However, undeterred by the setbacks, she weaved her redemption tale by displaying her exceptional athletic prowess in Budapest by securing three medals, including two gold and a bronze medal.

Sha'Carri Richardson bagged her first gold medal in the women's 100m by recording an impressive time of 10.65 seconds to set a new championship record. She left behind the two Jamaican favorites Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who recorded 10.72 and 10.77 seconds, respectively.

Further, she secured a bronze medal in the 200m after finishing behind Jackson and fellow American Gabby Thomas. Richardson ran the last leg in the women's 4x100m relay race, leading the USA squad to the top position on the podium.

The world champion recently showed her readiness for the Olympic year by sharing a few pictures with the fans, writing:

"The countdown has begun."