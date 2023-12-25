In Pictures: Usain Bolt, Allyson Felix and other athletes celebrate Christmas

American athletes across the country are enjoying the off-season, celebrating Christmas with their family, friends, and loved ones. Decorated track and field athletes Usain Bolt, Allyson Felix, and Gabby Thomas shared photos of them enjoying the festivities with fans, much to the fans' delight.

The Bolt clan consists of the legendary runner, his long-time partner Kasi Bennett, their daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt, and twin sons Thunder and Saint-Leo. Bennett shared photos of the family enjoying their festival celebrations, with the kids decorating a small, white Christmas tree.

Olympia, Thunder, and Saint-Leo looked adorable, dressed in matching white and red striped pajamas. The twins even had their Santa hats on, while Olympia was sporting space buns. Kasi captioned the photo on her Instagram story,

“Christmas Eve, doing their own tree for the loft.”

Meanwhile, Allyson Felix celebrated her Christmas by visiting the church. She shared photos of herself, her husband Kenneth Ferguson, and her daughter Camryn all ready to engage in the festivities.

In the snaps she shared on her Instagram, the trio was all decked up in similar maroon outfits as they got ready to head to church. She captioned the photos,

“Church today with the fam”

Allyson Felix’s fellow Olympian athlete Gabby Thomas also spread Christmas cheer on her Instagram. The two-time Olympic medalist shared a picture of her decorating her tree.

Dressed in a comfortable gray hoodie, the sprinter seemed to enjoy her Christmas Eve in a casual and cozy manner.

Inside Katie Ledecky and Summer McIntosh’s Christmas

Meanwhile, swimmers Katie Ledecky and Summer McIntosh also took to their social media to share photos of their Christmas celebrations with fans.

Ledecky, who is currently training at the University of Florida, has headed back to her hometown of Washington to celebrate the festival with her family.

She shared pictures of herself and her brother Michael Ledecky posing with a priest in front of a giant Christmas tree at Georgetown University. Ledecky ditched her usual swimsuits for a black top and gray skirt, coupled with a pink blazer.

Katie Ledecky's rival and fellow Olympian Summer McIntosh wished fans a happy holiday with adorable pictures of her and her cat. Dressed in blue jeans, and a blue and pink shirt, topped with a beautiful timepiece, McIntosh took the opportunity to give a shout-out to Tag Heaur, the luxury watch brand of which she is an ambassador. She captioned the snaps,

“No better way to countdown to Christmas than wearing this stunning piece from @tagheaur. Wishing everyone a wonderful holiday season”