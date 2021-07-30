India at Olympics 2021: MP Jabir and Dutee Chand crash out in heats

India's trailblazer sprinter Dutee Chand and hurdler MP Jabir bowed out of the 100m dash and 400m hurdles respectively after failing to finish in top 4. Athletics commenced today at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. India's first day outing was disappointing as three Indian athletes bowed out of their respective competitions on the first day.

Dutee Chand and MP Jabir race details:

Sprinter Dutee Chand finished 7th with a timing of 11.54 seconds in heat No.5 and failed to qualify for the semifinals. Dutee has now crashed out of the women's 100m event in the Tokyo Games.

Women's 100m

Indian hurdler MP Jabir finished last in his heat in the men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 at the 2021 Olympics. Jabir, who was drawn in Heat 5 clocked 50.77 seconds, finishing way behind Benjamin Rai (USA), who clocked 48.60 seconds to win the race. Benjamin Rai is the third-fastest man in the history of the 400m hurdles.

Jamaican track-and-field great Shelly-Ann Frasher-Pryce topped Heat 5, as expected with a timing of 10.84. Swiss sprinter Ajla del Ponte finished second with a timing of 10.91. However, Dutee bowed out after not being able to finish with her best timing.

As for Jair, the Keralite was seeded alongside six other athletes in Heat 5 of the men's 400m Hurdles, where he finished seventh. Jabir was ranked 33rd out of the 36 athletes that took part in the Heats on Friday.

400m hurdles (men's)

P Jabir has a personal best timing of 49.13 and his best this season was 49.78 seconds. But at the Olympics 2021, he failed to deliver his best and clocked 50.77, which marked the end of his Olympic journey.

Meanwhile, Dutee still has another chance, as she is yet to compete in the 200m dash in August.

Jabir is the first Indian male athlete to participate in the 400m Hurdles at the Olympics. Jabir competed alongside two ranked athletes. Benjamin (2) and Estonia's Rasmus Magi (8).

Indian Steeplechaser bowed out:

Earlier, Indian steeplechaser Avinash Mukund Sable failed to qualify for the men's 3000m steeplechase final at the Olympic Stadium. He clocked 8:18.12 seconds and finished in 7th position. Despite the loss, Avinash did what he does best and bettered his national record. Avinash, who clocked 8:20.20 at the National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships, has now finished 8:18.12 at the Olympics.

Today was only the first day for Athletics in Tokyo. With javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra yet to start his 2021 Olympics campaign, India still has hopes for a podium finish in track and field events.

