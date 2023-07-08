India's 3000m steeplechase specialist Avinash Sable’s next stop is Silesia Diamond League in Poland

India’s Birmingham Commonwealth Games silver medallist in men’s 3000m steeplechase, Avinash Sable, will compete at the next week’s Silesia Diamond League in Poland, said national athletics coach Jaiveer Singh.

The one-day Polish Diamond League is scheduled to be held on Sunday, July 16, and will be the third one-day highly competitive event for Sable this year. Earlier, he competed at the Rabat and Stockholm leg of the 2023 Diamond League.

Sable will skip the upcoming Asian Athletics Championships, scheduled to be held in Bangkok, Thailand, from July 12 to 16, to focus on the World Athletics Championships.

According to Jaiveer Singh, Silesia will be a good opportunity for Sable to compete with the best in the business before the Budapest World Athletics Championships, starting on August 19 in Hungary.

“Experience gained in the highly competitive Diamond League will be a big advantage when he steps on the track for the global competition in Hungary,” the national coach said

The 28-year-old national record holder in men’s 3000m steeplechase finished fifth at the Stockholm Diamond League, held on July 2 in Sweden, with a time of 8:21.88 seconds.

"Due to inclement weather conditions, the race didn’t go on expected lines," said Jaiveer Singh. “He (Sable) was fit but the rain drenched track spoiled chances of a high quality race."

Sable's season best of 8:17.18 seconds was clocked on May 28 at Rabat Diamond League in Morocco. He finished 10th.

Avinash Sable has a personal best of 8:11.20 seconds, which he clocked on his way to winning silver in the 3000m steeplechase at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Earlier in May, Sable improved his own national 5000m track record to 13:19.30 seconds in California.

“After competition in Poland, Sable will fly back to his training base in Colorado Springs in the USA to prepare for the World Athletics Championship in August,” the national coach added.

Avinash Sable to participate in 3000m steeplechase and 5000m track race at Hangzhou Asian Games

At the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, scheduled to be held in September in China, Avinash Sable is set to compete in both the 3000m steeplechase and the 5000m track races.

“At the continental games, he has a good chance to win medals in both 3000m steeplechase and 5000m track events,” the national athletics coach added. “At the World Athletics Championship, he will only focus on the 3000m steeplechase.”

