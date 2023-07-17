India’s Ekta Bhyan clinches bronze in Women’s Club throw at World Para Athletics Championship 2023

India’s Ekta Bhyan, on Sunday (July 16), won the bronze medal in the Women’s Club Throw F51 in the ongoing edition of the World Para Athletics Championship in Paris.

She pulled off a throw of 17.93 to finish third in the table. Ukraine’s Zoia Ovsil won the gold medal with a throw of 23.98. United States of America’s (USA) Cassie Mitchell bagged a bronze with a throw of 20.95. Both Ovsil and Mitchell racked up their personal best.

Kashish Lakra finishes fourth, records personal best

India’s Kashish Lakra recorded her personal best throw of 13.24, but it was not enough for her to finish in the top three. She finished fourth in the medals tally below Ovsil, Mitchell and her counterpart Bhyan.

Another Indian, Mrunmaiy finished fifth in the table with a throw of 9.70. Algeria’s Nadjet Boucherf did not start.

Bhyan started with a throw of 15.65 that got her into contention to win the silver medal. Winning gold became tough for her since Ovsil recorded throws of 22.28, 22.42 and 22.47 in her first three attempts, raising the bar with every throw.

Zoia also holds the championship and world record with throws of 25.23. She made the records back on November 11, 2019 in Dubai.

Bhyan dropped to the third spot after Mitchell recorded a throw of 20.95 in her third attempt. Mitchell was tentative to start, after she failed in her first two throws. But her third throw eventually cemented her place at No.2 in the table.

In his sixth and final attempt, Bhyan recorded a throw of 17.91, which was very close to her best attempt at the Chartley Stadium. Back in 2018, the 38-year-old, Bhyan won the gold medal in the Asian Para Games held in Jakarta, Indonesia.