India’s elite runner Avinash Sable to stay in Colorado Springs until Eugene World Athletics in July

Indian Olympian Avinash Sable's tour in America has been extended until the World Athletics Championships in July, athletic expert Scott Simmons confirmed over the phone from Eugene on Saturday.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) appointed Simmons to oversee Sable's long and middle-distance training camp this year.

The Indian national record holder in men’s 3000m steeplechase and 5000m has been practicing with elite foreign athletes, including Olympic silver medalist Paul Chelimo at the high altitude of Colorado Springs in America since April. Simmons said:

“To prepare for the Eugene for the World Athletics Championships, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has extended Sable's stay in Colorado Springs."

According to Simmons, Sable will also compete at the Eugene Diamond League scheduled for Saturday in the men’s 3000m steeplechase race. Simmons didn’t predict what time Sable would clock in but was hopeful of a good performance.

The Eugene Diamond League is being organised at the newly constructed Hayward Stadium, which will be the venue for the Eugene World Athletics Championships from July 15-24. The race on Saturday will give Sable the opportunity to get a feel for the facilities.

The Eugene Diamond League will be Sable’s third competition on American soil. His first event was a 5000m track race in San Juan Capistrano last month followed by a 3000m steeplechase at the USATF Distance Classic Meeting in California.

Sable was reluctant to practice in Colorado Springs due to a language barrier in 2019. This time, however, Scott Simmons has accompanied Sable and will act as an interpreter.

The AFI selected over a dozen elite Indian middle and distance athletes for international exposure to Colorado Springs. However, only Sable could make the trip as the other athletes didn’t have the necessary documents. Simmons is expecting more Indian athletes to join the camp in Colorado Springs in June.

Parul Chaudhary, one of the leading distance runners, and Lili Das, an 800m and 1500m specialist, are among several athletes shortlisted for Colorado Springs. The Indian national coach Scott Simmons revealed:

"The athletes would go to Colorado Springs after the June 10 to 14 National Inter-State Athletics Championships."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar