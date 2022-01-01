India’s fastest female U-23 athlete under doping scanner

Taranjeet Kaur, India’s fastest female athlete at the 2021 National U-23 Championships, is under the doping scanner, an official familiar with the development said.

The Delhi sprinter won the 100m and 200m sprint double at the inaugural National U-23 Championships held in September last year. She failed in-competition dope tests conducted by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), a source said.

The 20-year-old also won the 100m dash at the National Open Athletics Championships in Telangana.

This will be Taranjeet’s first doping offense and she faces a possible ban from competition if found guilty.

If positive, it will be a huge setback for the Delhi sprinter who in 2022 was looking to beat the women’s 100m national record of 11.17 seconds set by Dutee Chand. Qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games was her ambition.

“My main goal next year will be to break 11.17 seconds for 100m dash,” Taranjeet had said after winning the 100m gold at the National U-23 Championships.

Taranjeet will get an opportunity to prove her innocence before NADA’s disciplinary panel. If found guilty, she could face a four-year ban from competing, sanctioned by World Athletics.

Since she is under the doping scanner, Taranjeet wasn’t included in the development group of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) of the sports ministry to financially assist outstanding athletes.

A hearing is pending with NADA’s disciplinary panel.

Taranjeet began the 2021 season in the fast lane. She won the Delhi State U-20 100m and 200m titles in January, and in September emerged as the fastest female runner in the National U-23 competition.

She clocked 12.11 seconds in 100m during the Delhi State U-20 competition and did ever better, timing a personal best of 11.50 seconds in the 100m at the National track and field meet in Telangana.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan