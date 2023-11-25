India’s hammer thrower Rachna Kumari provisionally suspended after failing dope test 

India’s hammer thrower Rachna Kumari has tested positive for a dope test and has been provisionally suspended. The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) of the international federation (IAAF) conducted the test before the Asian Games 2023 that took place in Hangzhou, China, in September and October.

Metandienone, Dehydrochloromethyltestosterone (DHCMT) and Stanozolol were found in the 30-year-old Rachna’s sample.

“I have not got any information that I have failed dope test, though I had given my urine sample on September 24 in Patiala,” Rachna was quoted as saying to PTI from her residence in Uttar Pradesh.

Kumari said that she gave her urine samples to a foreign dope testing agency just before the beginning of the Asian Games.

An official of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) didn’t divulge details of the dope test.

“It is not a NADA (National Anti-Doping Agency) case but of AIU, so I don’t know the details,” the official told PTI.

Rachna Kumari faces massive trouble after dope test fail

Back in March 2015, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) found Rachna positive for anabolic steroid Methenolone. Subsequently, she was handed a four-year ban.

If she is found guilty of a second offense, it could pull the curtains down on her career as she could face a ban of eight years.

Kumari did not have the best of times in the Asian Games, where she finished ninth in the hammer throw event. On September 29, she had a best effort of 58.13 metres.

China’s Wang (71.53) and Zhao Jie (69.44) won the gold and silver medals, respectively. Korea’s Kim Tae-hui won the bronze medal with a best attempt of 64.14.

As far as Kumari's domestic performances are concerned, she bagged the gold medal in the National Inter-State Championships that was held in Bhubaneswar in June this year. She produced a throw of 65.034 metres to finish on top of the podium. However, the hammer thrower is yet to win a medal at the international level.