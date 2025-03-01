India’s new javelin sensation Sachin Yadav to miss Indian Open Throws due to ankle injury

According to reports from NNIS Sports, India's rising javelin thrower Sachin Yadav will miss the upcoming edition of the Indian Open Throws Competition due to an ankle injury. He sustained it during the men's javelin throw final at the 38th edition of the National Games in Uttarakhand.

Ad

The youngster is still on his way to fully recover and will miss upcoming competitions in Mumbai, scheduled for March 20 & 21. Yadav’s coach acknowledged the withdrawal, saying the team is now focused on his recuperation ahead of the Federation Cup.

Sachin Yadav, irrespective of nursing an injury, put up a great display at the National Games, securing a gold medal with his personal best of 84.39 meters throw. In the process, he also broke the long-term National Games record of 82.23 meters.

Ad

Trending

Yadav twisted his ankle on his first attempt during the final, but he pushed himself to the record-breaking throw on his fifth effort. However, looking back on his performance, he had hoped to reach the World Athletics qualification mark but was unsuccessful. He is still hopeful that he will meet the mark in upcoming contests.

Yadav only trails Olympic two-time medalist Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh and Davinder Singh Kang, with his throw being ranked the fourth-highest among all the Indian javelin throwers.

Ad

Yadav's throw missed the 85.50 meter threshold by the narrowest of margins, failing to secure a direct qualification into the 2025 World Athletics Championships.

A look at Sachin Yadav’s recent performances

Sachin Yadav has been able to consistently surpass the 80-meter mark in multiple competitions in recent times, showing his potential on the national stage. Some notable mentions are:

National Open Athletics Championships 2023: Achieved his first 80m+ throw with a distance of 80.04 meters.

Ad

Federation Cup 2023: Secured third place with a throw of 80.27 meters.

Indian Grand Prix 3 (Bengaluru): Clinched the title with an 82.69-meter throw.

All India Police Athletics Championships: Won with a throw of 84.21 meters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback