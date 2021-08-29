India's Nishad Kumar clinches silver in men's T47 high jump at Tokyo Paralympic Games

India's Nishad Kumar clinched a silver medal in the men's high jump in the T-47 category at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Sunday.

The 21-year-old stayed focused to clear the 2.06m in his second attempt to win the silver medal. This is India’s second medal of the Tokyo Paralympic Games after Bhavina Patel won silver in the women’s Class 4 table tennis event.

Nishad Kumar breaks Asian record with jump

Nishad Kumar’s performance of 2.06m was also a continental record in the T-47 category. Nishad, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, made an attempt to raise the bar to 2.09m but wasn’t successful in improving his performance.

America's defending champion Roderick Townsend won the gold medal with a height of 2.15m, a world record. Roderick raised the bar to 2.18m but failed to clear.

The 29-year-old had won gold in the high jump and long jump events at the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games.

Roderick’s compatriot Dallas Wise settled for bronze. He cleared the 2.06m in his second attempt to take home the bronze. Dallas missed all three attempts at 2.09m.

Roderick was flawless in the competition on Sunday. He started his title defense at a height of 2.02m and stayed on course for a gold medal as the competition progressed.

Nishad Kumar started his campaign for a podium finish at the height of 1.89m. He cleared the 1.89m on his first attempt and was also successful at 1.94m.

He also cleared the 2.02m to stay in the race for a podium finish. Roderick and Dallas were the other two competitors who successfully cleared the 2.02m.

Nishad Kumar then made an attempt for gold but had to contend with a silver medal. He missed the 2.06m in his first attempt, but managed to clear it in his second attempt to win silver.

India’s Ram Pal finished fifth in the field of nine athletes.

