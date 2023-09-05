India's relay team enters TOPS ahead of Paris Olympics

In exciting news, India's men's relay team has been officially welcomed into the esteemed Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), which marks an important step in their voyage towards the forthcoming Olympic Games in Paris.

This outstanding achievement comes on the heels of their stunning performance at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. In the tournament, they not only made history but also attained their place among the world's top athletes.

The Indian men's 4x400m relay team, composed of the talented quartet of Amoj Jacob, Muhammad Ajmal, Muhammad Anas Yahiya, and Rajesh Ramesh, engraved their names in the annals of Asian athletics by creating the latest continental record. Racing against the world's best, they produced a remarkable performance that left the lookouts in awe as they clocked a blistering sub-3-minute span.

Momentarily, the challenging foursome is back at their practice base in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, as they persist to fine-tune their skills and hone their competitive edge. Joining them in this great journey are two other notable athletes, Mijo Chacko Kurian and Arul Rajalingham, to complete the relay squad.

SAI plays a big role as Indian relay team contingent welcomed at TOPS

This notable feat was made possible through the tireless backing of the Sports Authority of India, which recently approved their funding via the Mission Olympic Cell. As part of the TOPS program, these players will get specialized training and practical exposure through global trips.

The government has also dedicated itself to covering equipment costs, ensuring they are in prime physical condition and encouraging their participation in esteemed international tournaments.

At the World Championships, India's men's relay team proved their worth by clocking an impressive time of 2 minutes and 59.05 seconds during the heats. It let them secure a well-deserved second place on the podium, just behind the USA, who finished with a time of 2 minutes and 58.47 seconds.

This outstanding performance not only gained them a place in the World Championships final but also saw them smash the Asian record earlier held by Japan (2 minutes and 59.51 seconds).

The final showdown at the World Championships saw another scintillating show by the Indian delegation. With persistent determination, they once again earned a sub-3-minute time, crossing the finish line in an astounding 2 minutes and 59.92 seconds. This notable feat secured them a fifth-place finish on the global stage and, in the process, eclipsed the national record set in 2021 standing at 3 minutes and 0.25 seconds.