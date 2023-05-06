India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra dominates Doha Diamond League

India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra began his Diamond League title defence on a promising note by dominating the first leg of the prestigious one-day event in Doha on Friday, May 5.

The 25-year-old Olympic champion hurled the javelin to a distance of 88.67m in his opening throw, which eventually won him first position in the men’s javelin throw event as other competitors in the fray weren’t able to surpass his performance.

Chopra, however, wasn’t able to improve his personal best of 89.94m recorded last year. After his commanding opening throw of 88.67m, which was good for a pole position, his other valid throws were 86.04m, 85.47m, no mark, 84.37m and sixth and final throw was 86.52m.

In the post media interaction, Chopra was quoted as saying:

“It’s a really good start for me. I hope to come in first place in the next competition and to keep consistent during this season."

Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic was close second with a best throw of 88.63m, while world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada finished third with a 85.88m throw. Vadlejch tried hard to close the gap, but narrowly missed to catch up the Indian thrower. He had a series of 85.51m, 88.63m, 86.64m, no mark, 88.47 and 84.76m.

While Peters best throw of the day was 85.88m. However, after his opening throw he struggled and couldn’t cross 85m in his remaining throws. He had a series of 83.68m, 83. 69m, no throw, 82.22m and 81.93m.

India’s 2022 Commonwealth Games champion in men’s triple jump, Eldhose Paul, however, failed to impress on his Diamond League debut. Paul was aiming for a good performance but failed to cross 16m. His best jump was 15.84m, which was far from his personal best of 16.99m.

Paul’s season best jump is 16.61m recorded during a domestic meet. Paul was on the injury list, but said he has fully recovered. He was hoping to achieve the 17m mark in a high-quality field, however, he missed.

