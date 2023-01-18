India’s star sprinter Dutee Chand provisionally suspended for failing dope test

India’s two-time Olympian in sprints, Dutee Chand, has been provisionally suspended for failing a dope test for Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMS), a substance prohibited under the World Anti-Doping Agency list. Dutee, the national record holder in women’s 100m dash, could face a four-year suspension if found guilty.

According to a document, Dutee’s out of competition urine sample was collected by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) on December 5 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Her sample was then tested at Delhi’s National Dope Testing Laboratory. The Odisha international sprinter was informed of the Adverse Analytical Finding on January 3, 2023.

According to NADA's report, if Dutee isn’t satisfied with her A sample positive report, the athlete has right to appeal for her B sample test at her own expense within seven days of receiving the notice from NADA.

When contacted by Sportskeeda, the 26-year-old said she was busy attending a meeting and will call back. However, a member of Dutee’s coaching staff emphasized that the sprinter has been competing in international meets at the junior level since 2013 but has never failed a dope test.

The Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar has been her practice base when not attending the national coaching camp.

Dutee was debarred from athletics competitions by the world governing body in athletics due to hyperandrogenism regulations in 2014. The Indian sprinter won the appeal filed in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland, and was allowed to compete in 100m and 200m. She returned to the track and qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, but bowed out in the preliminary round with a time of 11.69 secs in 100m.

Dutee also won 100m and 200m silver medals at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games in Indonesia. In 2019, she won the 100m title at the World University Games in Italy.

The ace Indian sprinter clocked 11.17 in the 100m dash to set a national record during a domestic competition in Patiala in 2021. She qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games held in Japan in 2021, through the world ranking system, but failed to repeat her home performance at the Olympic Games.

Dutee competed at the 2022 National Games in Gujarat, but is now doubtful for the postponed 2022 Asian Games, scheduled to be held in September.

