India's star sprinter Hima Das sidelined due to injury, out of Hangzhou Asian Games

Top Indian track and field athletes aspiring for a berth at the Budapest World Athletics Championships and Hangzhou Asian Games will have a good chance to prove themselves during the 62nd National Inter State Senior Athletics Championships starting from Thursday at Bhubaneswar, says chief athletics coach Radhakrishnan Nair.

The five-day major domestic competition will be held at Bhubaneswar’s eight-lane Kalinga Stadium.

But two prominent sprinters - Dutee Chand and Hima Das will not be seen in action. While Dutee, national record holder in women’s 100m has been provisionally suspended due to failing a dope test last year, Hima is on the injured list.

“She (Hima) sustained a hamstring injury earlier in March during a domestic meet and will not compete in Bhubaneswar,” the chief athletics coach said. “Due to recurring hamstring injury Hima is out of action for long and will not compete at the Asian Games in September.”

Since Dutee has been provisionally suspended and a hearing is pending, she can’t compete in competition sanctioned by the World Athletics.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) also plans to send a big contingent of 60 athletes to compete at the Asian Athletics Championship scheduled to be held from July 12 to 16 in Bangkok, Thailand.

“The five-day domestic national meet in Bhubaneswar will act as a last qualification for the continental competition in Thailand,” the chief athletics coach added.

On the opening day, medals in four events will be decided. However, the main focus will be the 400m heats in men's and women’s sections.

“We have three male runners who are capable of racing quarter-mile below 46 seconds,” Radhakrishnan Nair added. “We are hopeful of having a strong men’s 4x400m relay team.”

According to Radhakrishnan Nair, India’s 2020 Tokyo Olympic javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra and steeplechase specialist Avinash Sable will not compete in the next month’s Asian Athletics Championship as their main focus is World Athletics Championship and Asian Games.

“Due to packed 2023 season both the athletes (Neeraj Chopra and Avinash Sable) are competing in selected events this year as the emphasis is podium finish at the August 19 to 27 Budapest World Athletics Championships in Hungary,” Radhakrishnan Nair said.

"Avinash Sable is currently practicing in Colorado Springs in the USA, while Neeraj Chopra is based in Zurich, Switzerland to prepare for the Budapest World Athletics Championship," Nair added.

Three weeks ago, Chopra sustained a lower leg injury and pulled out of international events, including Paavo Nurmi Games scheduled for June 13.

Updating on Neeraj Chopra’s rehabilitation and recovery, the chief athletics coach says he has started training but yet to recover from the injury.

“He (Neeraj Chopra) started his training last week and should be in good health by the end of this month,” Nair added.

