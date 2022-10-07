India’s star steeplechase runner Avinash Sable confirms his entry for the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon

India’s star steeplechase runner Avinash Sable has confirmed his participation in the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon scheduled for October 16, Procam International, organizers of the race, said on Friday. The event carries a total purse of $268,000 and the race will be flagged off from the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The 28-year-old versatile runner from the army holds the men’s 3000m steeplechase, 5000m, and 21km national records. The 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games silver medalist in men’s 3000m steeplechase was the first Indian to clock a sub-61 minutes time for the 21km.

During the 2020 edition of the Delhi Half Marathon, Sable clocked 60:30 to finish 10th overall. The army runner skipped the Gujarat National Games to focus on the 21km prize money race.

With success in the Commonwealth Games this year already on the record, there was nothing left to prove for Sable in the National Games. In the Delhi Half Marathon, he can test his mettle against some top-tier long-distance runners from other parts of the world.

Other important participants in 2022 Delhi Half Marathon

Army’s Abhishek Pal, who won silver in the men’s 10,000m race at the National Games, is another elite Indian runner who has confirmed his entry.

Apart from track runners, several marathon runners from the army and para-military forces will be seen in action in the 21km race.

Since the date of the Half Marathon is clashing with the Open National Athletics Championships starting October 15 in Bengaluru, several distance runners, particularly track athletes, will skip the Delhi event.

In the women’s category, Maharashtra’s international runner Sanjivani Jadhav will be the main attraction.

The winners of the elite Indian men and women’s category will earn a cash award of ₹3.5 lakh. There is an additional bonus of ₹1 lakh for breaking the course record.

In the elite foreign category, Uganda’s star distance runner Jacob Kiplimo will be the main attraction. The 21-year-old is an Olympic and World bronze medalist in the 10,000m.

Ethiopian athletics legend Haile Gebrselassie is the brand ambassador for the Delhi half marathon.

