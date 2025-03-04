India set to host World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025 in Delhi

India is all set to host its first-ever World Para Athletics Grand Prix in New Delhi, scripting history in athletics. The event is scheduled to take place from March 11 to March 13 at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

Ad

The event will feature over 90 competitions over three days, with elite para-athletes representing 20 countries. Notably, this landmark event is set to elevate the country’s track and field landscape.

Furthermore, this event will also reinforce India’s commitment to promoting inclusivity and excellence in sports, reflecting the nation’s growing stature in global para-athletics.

Athletes from countries like Germany, Japan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Brazil, Norway, Russia, Cameroon, boatswain, Saudi, Oman, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Malaysia, and Australia will compete in the event.

Ad

Trending

The Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) President, Majid Rashed, and CEO, Tarek Souei, along with other key dignitaries from the Indian sports ecosystem, will mark their presence at the event.

World Para Athletics Grand Prix set to inspire budding athletes

President of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) Devendra Jhajharia was over the moon about India hosting its first-ever World Para Athletics Grand Prix event. He has asserted that this historic event will pave the way for the nation to host international tournaments in the future, saying:

Ad

“Hosting the Grand Prix in India is a testament to our nation’s dedication to para-sports. This event is not just about competition; it’s about setting a precedent for future international tournaments in the country.

"With over 90 events across three days, we are providing a platform for our athletes to shine on the global stage. We are honored to welcome the APC leadership and showcase India’s capabilities in hosting world-class sporting events."

It’s important to note that the World Para Athletics Grand Prix will motivate budding athletes and serve as a stepping stone in hosting more prestigious tournaments. Moreover, the event is set to draw a lot of attention from the media, policymakers, and sports enthusiasts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback