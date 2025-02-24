India skips South Asian Athletics Championships in Pakistan

India opted out of the South Asian Athletics Federation (SAAF) Cross-Country Championships, held in Pakistan on February 23, marking another instance of Indian athletes avoiding events in the neighboring country. The competition took place at Fatima Jinnah Park in Islamabad, with five South Asian nations - Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, and Bangladesh—participating.

The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) had previously announced India’s participation in the championship, which was being hosted in Pakistan for the first time in over 70 years. However, India, along with Bhutan, withdrew at the last moment, leaving organizers surprised. While no official explanation was provided by Indian authorities, political and security concerns are believed to be factors behind the decision.

Despite the absence of India and Bhutan, the event saw strong competition among the participating countries. Pakistan, hosting the event for the first time in over seven decades, won gold in both categories. The championship featured two races: an 8km event for U-20 men and a 10km event for senior men. Sri Lanka secured second place in both races, while Bangladesh and Nepal also earned podium finishes.

In the senior 10km race, Pakistan clinched gold, Sri Lanka secured silver, and Bangladesh finished with bronze. In the junior 8km race, Pakistan finished first, followed by Sri Lanka in second place and Nepal in third.

Why did India skip?

Although there has been no official statement regarding India’s absence, security concerns could be a possible reason. Since the 2019 Pulwama attack, Indian teams have generally avoided traveling to Pakistan for sporting events. This trend continued with the SAAF Cross-Country Championships.

India’s withdrawal also coincided with the high-profile India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy match on the same day. While Pakistan is officially hosting the tournament, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to send the Indian team to Pakistan, leading to India's matches being relocated to Dubai. In the much-anticipated clash, India secured a dominant six-wicket victory over Pakistan, with Virat Kohli scoring a century.

