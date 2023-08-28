"India, this is for you" - Neeraj Chopra after winning gold in javelin throw at World Athletics Championships 2023

Reigning Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra clinched the gold medal for India in the men’s javelin throw event on the final day (August 27) of the World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, Hungary.

The 25-year-old produced an excellent effort of 88.17m in his second attempt in the final to secure the gold medal, with no other finalists able to go beyond the mark.

Chopra expressed his joy at winning the World Championship, taking to twitter to dedicate the win to his nation.

"World Champion, What a feeling. India, this is for you," he wrote.

The star javelin thrower has inspired many in India to take up the sport, especially after winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. For the first time ever, three Indian athletes made it to the finals of the men's javelin event at the prestigious World Athletics Championships.

In the final round of the men's javelin throw, India's Kishore Kumar Jena finished in fifth position. The 27-year-old also achieved his personal best throw of 84.77m. Meanwhile, DP Manu secured sixth place.

Neeraj Chopra's major career achievements so far

At just 25 years of age, Neeraj Chopra has achieved almost all that a track and field athlete can aspire for. He won gold medals at the World Junior Championships in 2016, the Commonwealth Games (2018), and the Asian Games (2018).

At the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Chopra proved that an Indian can become an Olympic Champion in athletics (track and field). Thereafter, he has been unstoppable. Last year at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, he grabbed a silver medal. The talented athlete won the 2022 Diamond League final with an excellent 88.44m effort.

Chopra has been very consistent in 2023 as well. The in-form javelin thrower won the Doha leg of the Diamond League with an 88.67m throw. He also secured the top place on the podium at Lausanne Diamond League.

In addition, he qualified for the Paris Olympics with a season's best throw of 88.77m in the qualifying round of the 2023 World Championships. Later, in the final, Neeraj Chopra became a World champion with an 88.17m throw.