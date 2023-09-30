Indian athletes shone brightly on Day 7 of the Asian Games 2023, securing medals and delivering some impressive performances.

Indian runners Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh ran personal best times in the men's 10,000m final, giving India a double podium finish. Kartik earned silver with a time of 28:15.38, while Gulveer took bronze with 28:17.21.

Their outstanding performances demonstrated their dedication and skill, as they outpaced strong competitors to bring home medals for the country.

Kartik and Gulveer's success is another notable milestone for Indian athletics. The nation stands united in support of these exceptional athletes as they continue to hone their skills and strive for greater heights.

Other notable performances by Indian athletes at Asian Games 2023

Nandini Agasara came first in the timesheet for women's heptathlon's 200m race after recording a personal best time of 24.47 seconds. Her outstanding performance earned her 936 points and put her in fourth place overall with 3,328 points, only 25 points off the podium.

Nandini established herself as a formidable competitor in the heptathlon by showcasing her incredible speed and commitment.

Swapna Barman, another heptathlon contender, finished ninth in the same event with a time of 26.16, adding 783 points to her total. Despite her valiant efforts, she fell to sixth place in the standings with three events remaining on the heptathlon's final day.

Aishwarya Mishra, the 26-year-old sprinter, finished the women's 400m final in 53.50 seconds, missing out on a bronze medal by 0.92 seconds.

Despite the fact that she did not win a medal, her performance demonstrated her potential and determination. Aishwarya's sprinting ability and tenacity bode well for her future in athletics.

Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi finished fifth in the men's 400m final with a time of 45.97 seconds, just shy of his personal best of 45.36 seconds. While he did not win a medal, his strong performance demonstrated his competitiveness.

These athletes, both medalists and those who performed admirably, have brought India pride and honour at the Asian Games 2023. Their dedication to their respective sports, as well as their exceptional abilities, have highlighted the country's presence on the international stage.

As the competition continues, the Indian team is determined to achieve even better results and make the country proud. Keep an eye out for updates on their journey in the coming days as they strive for excellence in their respective events and further glory.